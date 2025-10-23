Steam has quietly added a new feature that helps you keep track of your wishlisted games

Today, Steam has introduced a useful new feature to the wishlist tool that is easy to miss. Oddly, this happens the same week Reddit users had a brief discussion about the features they would like to see added to Steam wishlists. But no one saw this coming. Now, with this new feature, you can see a simple calendar showing when your wishlisted games are scheduled to be released, or if they have already been released.

Steam added a helpful new feature to wishlists to help you keep track of your games

Steam wishilsts are a very helpful tool for video game developers. It’s far from perfect, but at the very least, it can give the team a sense of how many people are excited by their concept. Plus, when a game has thousands of wishlists, it can be a great item to point to when studios are looking for funding or a publishing partner. On some level, the more wishlists the better because Steam automatically sends out emails to users when a game on their wishlist is released, has a demo, or goes on sale. This is why it’s fairly common, especially for games with smaller teams, to end trailers with a call to action about adding the game to your wishlist. It’s also a great and easy way to support small independent teams.

Click on Recommendations, and find Your Personal Calendar.Source: Steam, Valve

So, what is this new feature, and how do you make use of it? Oddly, it’s not the most intuitive to find. If you open Steam on your PC, you don’t want to go to your wishlist. Instead, go to the Store and find the Recommendations tab across the top. Click on that and, from the drop down menu, select Your Personal Calendar. This will take you to the new page.

Your Personal Calendar, games released in the last month.Source: Steam, Valve

This wishlist calendar is a mix of games on your wishlist and games that Steam thinks you might enjoy, based on your preferences. But, you can adjust that with some filters. You can choose to only show games on your wishlist or only show Steam’s recommendations. It’s broken up into a few main sections, games that were released in the last month, games that were released in the last seven days, and upcoming games. Essentially, this feature is meant to serve to prevent you from missing games when they are released. With so many games releasing all the time, it’s easy for a smaller game to get lost in the shuffle.

Upcoming releases from Your Personal Calendar.Source: Steam, Valve

The upcoming section is a great way to keep track of what games you should be looking forward to. With smaller games, it’s easy to miss a release date announcement or delay, so this is a very helpful tool for users to stay on top of the games they care about.

Ultimately, this is a great tool for helping players avoid losing track of the games that interest them. Some users might still be asking for other features, like better ways to organize your games, the option to have multiple lists, or just the ability to filter by genre or if the game has a demo (the new calendar feature does let you filter by tag, by the way). But it is encouraging to see that Valve is still considering how to improve the platform.