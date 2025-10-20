What features would improve Steam Wishlists? Reddit users discuss what they would want to see

Over the weekend, a study from GameDiscoverCo. revealed the conversion rates from wishlist to sales by genre, which has sparked a Reddit discussion about how Steam could improve wishlist functionality. As it stands, Steam has various ways to order your wishlist. You can set it by discount, release date, date added to the list, and even review score. You can also manually order your list by your own ranking system, but, as several users point out, this isn’t always easy if you have a long wishlist. So, what would Steam users want from their Steam wishlist?

Steam users discuss what kinds of features would be great to add to Steam wishlists

Generally, especially for smaller titles trying to build notoriety, there is a best practice to build wishlists, hoping that, upon release, enough will convert into sales and turn the game into a financial success. If you use Steam, you may not know that the wishlist feature isn’t just a great way to keep track of your games. Whenever a game from your wishlist has a major update, be it a demo release, a full release, or goes on sale, Steam will send you a notification. It’s one of the best and simplest marketing tools creators on Steam can use.

Reddit users discuss features they would like to see added to Steam wishlists.Source: Reddit

The top comment on this Reddit post called for more categorization options. Ideally, custom categories or even multiple lists would be helpful. But javierm885778 said “I have a huge [wishlist], because I add both games I plan to buy, games I want to keep track of, and games I’m waiting to reach a specific threshold or in general waiting to see if any specific discount makes me pull the trigger.” Being able to create multiple lists would be great for this problem. When you wishlist a game, Steam could give you the option to add it to one of your specific lists.

Especially following on the heels of Steam Next Fest, which just wrapped up today, MothmansProphet said, “Please just add a filter to show me what on my wishlist has a demo,” pointing out that Next Fest already does. When you go to Steam’s Next Fest event page, there is a section dedicated to games on your wishlist. This also extends to other genre-specific events on Steam, too. If the user could tap into this existing categorization to automatically filter their list of games by whether they have a demo or belong to a certain genre, maybe even just using genre tags, it would be a great addition.

Personally, I hear about all kinds of great games, so my Steam wishlist keeps growing. At this point, it’s easy to lose track of individual games. Currently, the simplicity of clicking a single button on a Steam page to add a game to your wishlist seems tough to give up, especially for casual users. But if users could use more filters to sort their lists, that would be better for users, developers, and Steam itself.