Perplexity sued by Reddit: The case involves the illegal acquisition of data for AI training
Reddit has sued Perplexity and other companies for stealing data from its site. The information collected was to be used for AI training without an agreement with Reddit.
Reddit has taken legal action against Perplexity AI over the unauthorized collection of user comments. Reddit has also gone after other companies, including some that are Perplexity’s clients. This case highlights the broader issue of how data is acquired for AI training. The defendant said it plans to "fight vigorously for users’ rights to freely and fairly access public knowledge".
Reddit sues Perplexity
On Wednesday, Reddit sued Perplexity, Oxylabs UAB, AWMProxy, and SerpApi in New York federal court. SerpApi is reportedly a client of Perplexity. In its statement, Reddit outlined the reasons the platform was targeted:
"Scrapers bypass technological protections to steal data, then sell it to clients hungry for training material. Reddit is a prime target because it’s one of the largest and most dynamic collections of human conversation ever created."
The defendants dispute Reddit’s claims, and Perplexity’s response frames itself as standing up for the online community:
"Our approach remains principled and responsible as we provide factual answers with accurate AI, and we will not tolerate threats against openness and the public interest."
Meanwhile, Oxylabs argues that no company should handle public data and suggests that those who do may be selling it at inflated rates.
According to Reddit, some companies scrape its data by getting around Google’s security and using search engine records, comparing it to "a heist on a convoy when you don’t have access to the vault." Google and OpenAI signed agreements with Reddit to access the database for training artificial intelligence. Google reportedly pays $60 million annually for the privilege. Although not every company can afford it.
In June, Reddit filed a lawsuit against Anthropic for a similar reason.
