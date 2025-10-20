New on Steam. Return of several classics, including one that seems to be a major failure

Welcome to the series that discusses the most important upcoming releases on Steam. Last week was pretty slow because of the Steam Next Fest, but in the coming days, publishers and developers are going to make up for it with a bunch of exciting new releases hitting the store.

Release of the week is Ninja Gaiden 4 (October 21, 2025)

We have selected Ninja Gaiden 4 as the release of the week, the latest installment in the classic action game series that has largely defined the entire slasher genre.

This time, the series' developers, Team Ninja (also known for the Nioh franchise), were assisted by specialists from PlatinumGames, the creators of the Bayonetta series, so we can be fairly confident in the game's quality. The previews based on the playable version were really positive, so it looks like the game is going to live up to the hype.

Key releases on Steam: October 20-26, 2025.

October 20th

Lessaria

Lessaria is a strategy game inspired by the cult classic Majesty and designed as an unofficial third installment of that series. We'll be running a kingdom in a fantasy world, but we won't be able to boss around our subjects. We will influence them indirectly, using various methods to encourage them to do what we want.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Lone Soul

Lone Soul is a roguelike hack 'n' slash game with a top-down perspective, where the gameplay focuses mainly on battles with hordes of enemies using an arcade-style combat system. The game was developed by the creators of the well-received Tower of Chaos (72% positive reviews on Steam).

The game has a demo on Steam.

October 21st

Fire Hero: Pixel Rescue

Fire Hero: Pixel Rescue is a 2D platformer with charming pixel art graphics, where you play as a firefighter. Your task is to navigate burning buildings and rescue people and animals.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Painkiller

Painkiller is a reboot of the Polish series of first-person shooters. Like always in the series, the game will be all about battling hordes of hellish enemies, but this time there's a big focus on co-op play.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Alongside Ninja Gaiden 4, another major release on Tuesday will be Jurassic World Evolution 3, the third installment in the popular series of economic strategy games about managing your own Jurassic Park.

The game has a Denuvo DRM system.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Tomorrow, after 21 years of waiting and one complete project restart, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will be released. The first installment is a classic, but the sequel is probably going to stir up some controversy, partly due to the abandonment of most RPG elements. There are already a bunch of reviews online; according to OpenCritic, the average score is just 64%.

Considering that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is the most followed game on Steam this week, if it flops, it's gonna be talked about a lot.

World of Sea Battle (Early Access)

World of Sea Battle is an MMO game about sailing, where you can dive into epic battles during the age of sailing ships.

The game has a demo on Steam.

October 22nd

Avernum 4: Greed and Glory

Avernum 4: Greed and Glory is an RPG that is a remake of a classic indie title from two decades ago. The game goes old-school with its genre, featuring an isometric view, turn-based combat, and lots of freedom in how the story unfolds. Compared to the original, we will receive not only improved graphics and gameplay but also a lot of new content.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Dispatch

Dispatch is a strategy game with some adventure elements where you get to play as a dispatcher for superheroes in modern-day Los Angeles.

The game has a demo on Steam.

House Builder 2 (Early Access)

Meanwhile, House Builder 2 is the second installment of the house-building simulator with an FPP view by Freemind. The first installment has 79% reviews on Steam.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Oneway.exe: Module 1.0

Oneway.exe: Module 1.0 is a horror-themed puzzle game inspired by the Internet culture of the early 21st century. In the game, we're stuck in an unfinished video game, and we've got to figure out what happened to its three creators and find a way to escape.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Stellar Reach

Stellar Reach is a 4X strategy game where you get to build and expand a massive galactic empire. The project was developed by James Miller, a creator who previously worked at Ubisoft and Creative Assembly studios.

The game has a demo on Steam.

October 23rd

Bounty Star

Bounty Star is gonna mix mech action gameplay with sim elements like base building and farming, all set in a monster-filled post-apocalyptic world.

Crown and Adventure

Crown and Adventure is a hybrid of an open-world RPG and strategy game, placing us in the role of the leader of a powerful dynasty tasked with subjugating a fantasy land.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Double Dragon Revive

Double Dragon Revive is a new installment of the classic beat 'em up series. The game was developed by Arc System Works (creators of the Guilty Gear series) in collaboration with the Yuke’s team (creators of Earth Defense Force).

Elemental: Reforged (Early Access)

Elemental: Reforged is a refreshed version of the turn-based fantasy strategy Elemental: War of Magic. The original was an ambitious project that launched in a disastrous technical state and ultimately failed to realize its potential. Now, Stardock studio (known mainly for Galactic Civilizations) will try again, offering a remaster that not only improves the engine and gameplay but also includes everything from the two sequels.

Farthest Frontier

This week, Farthest Frontier will leave Early Access. It's an expansive strategy game from the creators of the excellent Grim Dawn, where we manage a settlement in a land inspired by the medieval era. The game emphasizes both combat and the economic development of the village.

The Early Access version has been very well received - it has 91% positive reviews on Steam.

Full Metal Schoolgirl

Full Metal Schoolgirl is a third-person action game from the Japanese studio Yuke’s, mainly known for the Earth Defense Force series. The gameplay will focus on fighting hordes of cyborgs.

Godbreakers

Godbreakers is a third-person perspective (TPP) action game where, using a combat system inspired by hack-and-slash games, we will fight (alone or in co-op) against hordes of enemies and powerful bosses, acquiring the powers of defeated foes.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Misery

Meanwhile, Misery is a first-person action game with survival elements and a co-op mode, set in post-apocalyptic Russia in an area devastated by a nuclear explosion. Both the setting and the title suggest that the creators are targeting fans of the Stalker series.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Painted In Blood (Early Access)

This week, we will not only get a reboot of Painkiller but also a boomer shooter inspired by the earlier installments of this series, titled Painted In Blood. The game will focus on dynamic battles with hordes of hellish enemies.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted

On the other hand, Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted is a refreshed version of the iconic tower defense strategy game. It will offer improved graphics, new gameplay modes, and local multiplayer.

PowerWash Simulator 2

PowerWash Simulator 2 is the sequel to the surprising hit from 2022. Once again, the fun will revolve around cleaning various objects with a pressure washer. The sequel will bring new locations and types of dirt, which we can enjoy alone or in co-op mode.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Radiolight

Radiolight is a first-person adventure game. In the game, we will play as a police officer investigating the case of a child's disappearance in Ashwood Creek. A walkie-talkie and a radio, which we can tune to supernatural frequencies, will assist us.

The game has a demo on Steam.

Super Fantasy Kingdom (Early Access)

Super Fantasy Kingdom is a promising strategy game that mixes tower defense and city-building elements, with a dash of roguelike thrown in for good measure. In the game, our task will be to rebuild the kingdom and defend it against hordes of monsters storming the gates of our castle.

The game has a demo on Steam.

The Lonesome Guild

The Lonesome Guild is an action RPG that will explore the theme of friendship, telling the story of a group of heroes and their relationships.

Tormented Souls 2

Tormented Souls 2 is a survival horror game that brings back the classic '90s vibe of the genre. The first instalment was received very warmly (with 90% positive reviews on Steam), so expectations for the sequel are high.

The game has a demo on Steam.

October 24th

Hot Wheels Let's Race: Ultimate Speed

Hot Wheels Let's Race: Ultimate Speed is a racing game where we will race with toy cars on extreme tracks.

Once Upon a Katamari

Once Upon a Katamari is the first completely new installment in 14 years of the arcade-puzzle game series from Bandai Namco. We'll be rolling the ball through different places, picking up more stuff along the way.

VEIN (Early Access)

VEIN is a first-person survival game with an open world that will take us to a post-apocalyptic version of New York State. It sounds cliché, but the execution of these tried-and-true ideas looks promising, as evidenced by the fact that among this week's releases on Steam, only Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is being followed by more people.

The game has a demo on Steam.

