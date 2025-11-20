„The hardest thing is to be heard.” On Steam, you can grab a free game that aims to reach millions with an important message

Updated (12:30 pm PT)

The game was supposed to be released for free on November 20th, but the creators have already started distributing it today. You can grab the game by November 21st at 12:00 pm PT.

Original news

Today, we celebrate Children's Day on the anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child by the UN. To mark the occasion, the developers of Wednesdays, an indie narrative adventure game tackling the issue of child sexual abuse, have announced a special campaign: for one day only, on November 20th, the game will be completely free on Steam and Itch.io (it usually costs $9.99).

The devs' decision stems from the desire to reach the widest possible audience with their message. Wednesdays can already boast a very warm reception – the title has 98% positive reviews on Steam and an average score of 89/100 from industry reviewers on Metacritic.

But what's even more important is that the creators got "tons of messages" from people who have experienced violence themselves. The game helped them better understand their own stories, gave them the courage to speak up, and made them feel hopeful. The developers emphasize that several team members – including the writer Pierre Corbinais – have also experienced such a tragedy.

Despite the recognition and positive impact, Wednesdays has sold only 2,000 copies so far. Making the game free is a way to break down financial barriers and raise awareness about the issue of child abuse. The creators are also asking players to help publicize the campaign.

What is Wednesdays?

Wednesdays is a unique mix of a visual novel and a game inspired by classic '90s games. It tells the story of Tim, an adult man who was a victim of sexual abuse in his childhood. Years later, while playing Orco Park—a game from his childhood—he begins to recover memories and confront questions about how the tragedy could have happened, who knew about it, and how the events of the past have affected his adult life.

The story is presented as a mosaic and is shown from multiple perspectives. The player unlocks memories in any order, piecing together Tim's past like scattered puzzle pieces.

Dual gameplay and two styles

The gameplay is also divided into two worlds. The narrative part resembles a comic graphic novel. Meanwhile, the scenes from Orco Park have a pixel art game vibe, which creates a contrast and lets you smoothly shift from feeling nostalgic to dealing with more intense emotions. Both visual layers complement each other, creating a cohesive yet deeply moving picture.

The game is available for everyone

Wednesdays has been designed to be accessible to everyone. The title allows you to adjust the text, narrative pace, and controls to your own needs. It doesn't have any parts that need quick reflexes or skill.

The creators emphasize that the game doesn't rely on shocking scenes. Instead, it focuses on emotions, relationships, and the healing process.

