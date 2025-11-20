„The hardest thing is to be heard.” On Steam, you can grab a free game that aims to reach millions with an important message

In honor of International Children's Day, the creators of the moving adventure Wednesdays will make the highly acclaimed game available completely free of charge.
The game was supposed to be released for free on November 20th, but the creators have already started distributing it today. You can grab the game by November 21st at 12:00 pm PT.
Today, we celebrate Children's Day on the anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child by the UN. To mark the occasion, the developers of Wednesdays, an indie narrative adventure game tackling the issue of child sexual abuse, have announced a special campaign: for one day only, on November 20th, the game will be completely free on Steam and Itch.io (it usually costs $9.99).
The devs' decision stems from the desire to reach the widest possible audience with their message. Wednesdays can already boast a very warm reception – the title has 98% positive reviews on Steam and an average score of 89/100 from industry reviewers on Metacritic.
But what's even more important is that the creators got "tons of messages" from people who have experienced violence themselves. The game helped them better understand their own stories, gave them the courage to speak up, and made them feel hopeful. The developers emphasize that several team members – including the writer Pierre Corbinais – have also experienced such a tragedy.
Despite the recognition and positive impact, Wednesdays has sold only 2,000 copies so far. Making the game free is a way to break down financial barriers and raise awareness about the issue of child abuse. The creators are also asking players to help publicize the campaign.
Wednesdays is a unique mix of a visual novel and a game inspired by classic '90s games. It tells the story of Tim, an adult man who was a victim of sexual abuse in his childhood. Years later, while playing Orco Park—a game from his childhood—he begins to recover memories and confront questions about how the tragedy could have happened, who knew about it, and how the events of the past have affected his adult life.
The story is presented as a mosaic and is shown from multiple perspectives. The player unlocks memories in any order, piecing together Tim's past like scattered puzzle pieces.
The gameplay is also divided into two worlds. The narrative part resembles a comic graphic novel. Meanwhile, the scenes from Orco Park have a pixel art game vibe, which creates a contrast and lets you smoothly shift from feeling nostalgic to dealing with more intense emotions. Both visual layers complement each other, creating a cohesive yet deeply moving picture.
Wednesdays has been designed to be accessible to everyone. The title allows you to adjust the text, narrative pace, and controls to your own needs. It doesn't have any parts that need quick reflexes or skill.
The creators emphasize that the game doesn't rely on shocking scenes. Instead, it focuses on emotions, relationships, and the healing process.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Kamil Kleszyk
At Gamepressure.com deals with various jobs. So you can expect from him both news about the farming simulator and a text about the impact of Johnny Depp's trial on the future of Pirates of the Caribbean. Introvert by vocation. Since childhood, he felt a closer connection to humanities than to exact sciences. When after years of learning came a time of stagnation, he preferred to call it his "search for a life purpose." In the end, he decided to fight for a better future, which led him to the place where he is today.
How to increase Constitution in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Can’t crack “roast turkey to serve to guests” in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help
Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices guide