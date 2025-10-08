The worst mistakes players make in Baldur’s Gate 3. Some will make you laugh, others will haunt you

Baldur’s Gate 3 is amazing when you want to choose your own path. There are many different decisions that make your playthrough unique. If you search carefully, you can even find some unexpected allies, like fish people. However, it is possible to unknowingly make a mistake that will impact the story, you might miss whole series of quests or characters.

The worst mistakes players make in Baldur’s Gate 3

Many BG3 players talk about their mistakes. So, it’s worth reading their stories and learning how to avoid them. Sometimes consequences are hilarious.

Warning! This section contains Baldur’s Gate 3 spoilers. You read it at your own risk.

Missed companions

One of the most popular mistakes in Baldur’s Gate 3 is missing one of the companions. Many people skipped Wyll and Karlah (as their fate intertwines at the beginning). However, some even missed Astarion or Gale.

War between Druids and Tieflings

In Act 1 we end up in Emerald Grove. It’s a Druid camp with Tiefling refugees. Their situation is complicated and you can easily provoke a conflict. If you will, for example, try to steal Idol of Silvanus and interrupt Rite of Thorns or attack Khaga, the fight will begin. Of course, it is one of the paths to complete the story. However, you might not want to decide too quickly whom to support.

Mercy for little Owlbear

Owlbear is one of the animal companions that you can welcome in your camp. If you kill its mother, at the end of the fight narrator states that young creature will die without her. Some players believed in that and killed the pup. However, if you do not do that, you will have a chance to rescue it later and keep in your base (you can still do it without killing the mother, though).

Baldur's Gate 3, developer: Larian Studios

Barcus vs levers

At some point of the story, you will meet gnome tied to the windmill. When you convince goblins to leave or kill them, you can free him. However, there are two levers. If you choose “release”, Barcus will fly across the map.

Netherstones in unreachable places

Netherstones are an important part of the endgame. You will get them by defeating Ketheric, Orin, and Gortash. You can get rid of them but you shouldn’t if you want to make a choice when it comes to endings. So, if you throw them away into some unreachable place, you won’t be able to see a preferable ending. Instead, you will fail the task and your team will become Illithids.