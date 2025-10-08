One small change in Assassin's Creed: Mirage has players excited. „Thank you, Bordeaux, for actually listening to fans”

The announcement of parkour improvements in the Valley of Memory expansion for Assassin's Creed: Mirage has caused an explosion of enthusiasm among fans of the series.

Adrian Werner

Two days ago, Ubisoft finally revealed details about the free Valley of Memory expansion for Assassin's Creed: Mirage. One of the elements that sparked the most excitement was the announced parkour improvements. This includes two changes:

  1. The so-called "free jump," which allows jumping and pulling up in places where there are no walls or objects to push off from.
  2. The "eject" mechanic will also be improved, enabling Basim to bounce or leap backward even if there is no nearby point to hang onto.

These changes will finally allow us to talk about a parkour system comparable to that of Assassin's Creed: Unity. Fans' reactions to these announcements have been very positive. Below are some player comments from Reddit:

Oh my God, jumping is back!

The Parkour improvement sounds insane! Thank you, Bordeaux, for actually listening to fans.

I sincerely hope they add those to AC Shadows even if the world isn't built for it.

Cheers to Boudreaux for listening to the community. Seriously, it's a breath of fresh air seeing all the inclusions and features that are coming to a two-year-old game for free.

We haven't had a manuel jump since Unity, we haven't had free and open back/side effects since Unity, we haven't had mission replayability since Syndicate came out 10 years ago... These are all things players have been BEGGING to have for years now.

Bordeaux single-handedly saves the parkour of this series. It seems to be the only studio that still loves the true Assassin's Creed.

Assassin's Creed: Mirage was released on October 5, 2023, on PC, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Meanwhile, the Valley of Memory expansion will be released on November 18 of this year.

Assassin's Creed: Mirage

October 5, 2023

PC PlayStation Xbox Mobile
