Blizzard announces „important PTR” for Diablo 4. Major changes are coming to the game that will affect its whole future

Diablo 4 Season 10 just kicked off two weeks ago, and Blizzard is already teasing some big changes coming with the next PTR. These changes might be aimed at preparing the game for the release of the second expansion, scheduled for next year.

Big changes are coming to Diablo 4

Diablo's community manager, Adam Fletcher, posted on X yesterday about the upcoming changes. He admitted that this time they'll announce them a bit earlier because "there is a lot of big items to cover including Masterworking/Tempering changes, Combat & Renown updates + more!"

As we mentioned in our last stream, this PTR will be important! We will want people checking out all the changes and providing some valuable feedback as we head into the next season.

The tempering and enhancing items were added in the 4th Season, which significantly altered the loot system. However, the mechanics aren't perfect, mainly because they're based on RNG. If we're unlucky, we can easily ruin an item we've worked on for a long time.

Other hack'n'slash games, like Path of Exile, have really detailed crafting systems that let you make items in a somewhat predictable way. It's possible that Blizzard has recognized this issue and intends to introduce changes that will eliminate RNG. Unfortunately, we can't be certain, as Fletcher didn't provide any details.

In the comment, he only added that "a lot will change" regarding equipment statistics. Fletcher also mentioned that player opinions about Reliquaries are "still being discussed and determined," and that "more information" about rankings will be available "soon."

A while back, the creators of online content hinted at some big changes coming to Diablo IV after they got invited to a private meeting. It's possible that these changes will be the highlight of the next PTR.

