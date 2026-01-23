They found it in an old Lionhead archive. One forgotten document defined the look of the new Fable

Yesterday's Developer Direct showcase brought a lot of new information about Fable. At the same time, an interview with Playground Games' general manager, Ralph Fulton, was released, providing further insights.

Fable is a fairy tale, not fantasy

The developer clearly states that the new Fable is not a sequel, and Playground does not intend to copy Lionhead's way of making games. However, the team spent a long time considering what constitutes the essence of the series. A "treasure trove of documents" left by Lionhead helped in this discovery. One of them contained an inspiring statement: "Fable is a fairy tale, not fantasy."

Because if you think about fairytale, when you think about fantasy, they're kind of like opposite ends of a spectrum and everyone knows what fantasy is. It's grand and sweeping and it's high stakes. And then fairytale's right at the other end of the spectrum and it's personal and it's intimate. It's about ordinary people and what happens when magic touches their lives. And then it has this moral component to it as well.

Another extremely important element of Fable, highlighted by Fulton, is its Britishness. This is not just about language or accent. The game is expected to reflect the sensibilities, ways of thinking, and reactions typical of the British. Undoubtedly, the fact that Playground Games is a British studio will help in this regard.

Since it's a reboot, many people are probably wondering if the new Fable is in any way related to the original trilogy's storyline. Fulton decided to skip that question but made sure to mention that the story created by Lionhead is important to the team. Who knows, we might come across some Easter eggs.

What I would say is with this being a reboot, it felt really imperative for us to clear the space, to tell a story that we want to tell within Albion, which is why this isn't a sequel, for example. This isn't necessarily connected to the original timeline or events or characters, but we do share lore and some of that originating lore of the Fable universe is really important to our story.

Fable is coming to PC, PS5, and XSX/S. The game's release is planned for this fall.