Fable stays true to the series' roots, but offers unprecedented freedom to explore a vast, fairy-tale world

Fable shows off its charms in a new trailer. The reboot of the Fable series from Playground Games is getting closer.

Martin Bukowski

1

Fable stays true to the series' roots, but offers unprecedented freedom to explore a vast, fairy-tale world, image source: Playground Games.
Fable stays true to the series' roots, but offers unprecedented freedom to explore a vast, fairy-tale world Source: Playground Games.

The Developer Direct showcase brought new information about the long-awaited reboot of the iconic Fable series. It was announced back in 2020 and was supposed to come out in 2025, but the creators needed a bit more time to perfect it. Now, Playground Games has presented many new gameplay segments.

The game is coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5, with a release set for fall 2026.

Fable – detailed info

During the showcase, many details about the new Fable were revealed. As in previous installments, the adventure begins with the player as a child. Once heroic powers are discovered, there is a time jump to adulthood. Choices and their consequences will play a big role in the story, which will be filled with action, drama, and British humor.

Playground Games showcased many locations from the game's open world. Fable will offer green hills, magical forests, bustling villages, and more. During the adventure, players will also visit well-known places from previous installments, such as Bowerstone and the Heroes' Guild.

The creators bragged that the game has over 1000 NPCs you can chat with, each having their own personality and daily routine. As before, nothing will prevent players from building relationships or engaging in romances with them. There's also a reputation and morality system, so depending on what you do, characters might either praise or criticize you.

We also learned some details about combat. In the new Fable, there will be melee weapons, ranged weapons, and magic. The creators wanted players to be able to switch smoothly and without delay between these styles. Moreover, there will be a wide variety within each style.

Finally, Fable will offer a character creator, which will surely please those who didn't like the protagonist shown in previous trailers.

More:

Fable

Q4 2026

PC PlayStation Xbox
Want It!
Like it?

1

Martin Bukowski

Author: Martin Bukowski

Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).

They found it in an old Lionhead archive. One forgotten document defined the look of the new Fable

Next
They found it in an old Lionhead archive. One forgotten document defined the look of the new Fable

Shares crashed by 34%. Ubisoft's new plan for Assassin's Creed and AI terrified investors

Previous
Shares crashed by 34%. Ubisoft's new plan for Assassin's Creed and AI terrified investors

Latest News

Hot News

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy

Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy

Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy
Persona 5 Royal - Beef bowl taking orders answers

Persona 5 Royal - Beef bowl taking orders answers

Persona 5 Royal - Beef bowl taking orders answers
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Persona 5 Royal - Triple 7 barcode answers

Persona 5 Royal - Triple 7 barcode answers

Persona 5 Royal - Triple 7 barcode answers
RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map