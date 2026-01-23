Fable stays true to the series' roots, but offers unprecedented freedom to explore a vast, fairy-tale world

The Developer Direct showcase brought new information about the long-awaited reboot of the iconic Fable series. It was announced back in 2020 and was supposed to come out in 2025, but the creators needed a bit more time to perfect it. Now, Playground Games has presented many new gameplay segments.

The game is coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5, with a release set for fall 2026.

Fable – detailed info

During the showcase, many details about the new Fable were revealed. As in previous installments, the adventure begins with the player as a child. Once heroic powers are discovered, there is a time jump to adulthood. Choices and their consequences will play a big role in the story, which will be filled with action, drama, and British humor.

Playground Games showcased many locations from the game's open world. Fable will offer green hills, magical forests, bustling villages, and more. During the adventure, players will also visit well-known places from previous installments, such as Bowerstone and the Heroes' Guild.

The creators bragged that the game has over 1000 NPCs you can chat with, each having their own personality and daily routine. As before, nothing will prevent players from building relationships or engaging in romances with them. There's also a reputation and morality system, so depending on what you do, characters might either praise or criticize you.

We also learned some details about combat. In the new Fable, there will be melee weapons, ranged weapons, and magic. The creators wanted players to be able to switch smoothly and without delay between these styles. Moreover, there will be a wide variety within each style.

Finally, Fable will offer a character creator, which will surely please those who didn't like the protagonist shown in previous trailers.