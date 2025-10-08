They've declared war on Battlefield 6. CoD: Black Ops 6 will be free on its rival's launch weekend

The free trial lets you check out almost all the cool features of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 during the week of Battlefield 6's release.

The shooter from EA DICE will launch on the market on October 10, and there is no shortage of players who genuinely believe in this year's "victory" of BF over the new CoD. Perhaps that's why Activision has made a relatively unusual decision: from October 9 to 16, players will be able to try out not only the multiplayer and zombie modes but also the Black Ops 6 campaign for free. Last time, the trial was just for online gameplay.

The publisher's decision might be somewhat surprising, especially in the context of some players' accusations that the "seventh" Black Ops is too similar to the sixth installment. Unless this is Activision's way of showing how different BO7 is?

CoD: Black Ops 6 free trial content. Activision

Interestingly, the trial version is dropping just a day before the new release of a rival series. Some people even suspect that Activision wants to divert players from Battlefield 6 in this way, although other fans argue that the company simply wants to maximize BO 6 sales before the release of its successor, which will take place on November 14, just over a month later.