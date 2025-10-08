They've declared war on Battlefield 6. CoD: Black Ops 6 will be free on its rival's launch weekend

For an entire week (and a day before Battlefield 6's release), players will be able to check out the campaign, multiplayer, and Zombie mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for free....

Jacob Blazewicz

They've declared war on Battlefield 6. CoD: Black Ops 6 will be free on its rival's launch weekend, image source: Treyarch / Activision.
They've declared war on Battlefield 6. CoD: Black Ops 6 will be free on its rival's launch weekend Source: Treyarch / Activision.

The free trial lets you check out almost all the cool features of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 during the week of Battlefield 6's release.

The shooter from EA DICE will launch on the market on October 10, and there is no shortage of players who genuinely believe in this year's "victory" of BF over the new CoD. Perhaps that's why Activision has made a relatively unusual decision: from October 9 to 16, players will be able to try out not only the multiplayer and zombie modes but also the Black Ops 6 campaign for free. Last time, the trial was just for online gameplay.

The publisher's decision might be somewhat surprising, especially in the context of some players' accusations that the "seventh" Black Ops is too similar to the sixth installment. Unless this is Activision's way of showing how different BO7 is?

Theyve declared war on Battlefield 6. CoD: Black Ops 6 will be free on its rivals launch weekend - picture #1

CoD: Black Ops 6 free trial content. Activision

Interestingly, the trial version is dropping just a day before the new release of a rival series. Some people even suspect that Activision wants to divert players from Battlefield 6 in this way, although other fans argue that the company simply wants to maximize BO 6 sales before the release of its successor, which will take place on November 14, just over a month later.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

October 25, 2024

PC PlayStation Xbox
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Jacob Blazewicz

Author: Jacob Blazewicz

Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map