Minecraft DLC and festival coming to Sonic Racing Crossworlds. Release and end dates revealed

What might have been an exciting and unexpected cameo some time ago, is pretty much expected and nothing new nowadays. We have all seen crazy crossovers in games like Fortnite and, to dismay of many hardcore fans, Call of Duty. However, they are not always bad or misplaced. Sonic Racing CrossWorlds has multiverse in its very name. This Mario Kart-inspired production will soon welcome characters from a blocky world of Minecraft. This premium DLC will be accompanied by a time-limited festival event. Here you will learn all you need to know about it, primarily its release and end dates.

Minecraft DLC in Sonic Racing CrossWorlds. Festival release and end dates

There are games which thrive thanks to crossovers with other titles. Sonic Racing CrossWorlds is definitely one of them, as it has been built from the ground up to incorporate as many intriguing characters as possible. While we were promised all SEGA characters, this does not mean protagonists form other franchises won’t join the game. Thus far we were able to engage with Hatsune Miku, to now be thrown into cubed vibes of Minecraft. Soon, the premium DLC will become available, and alongside it – related festival.

SEGA has announced a new Minecraft festival that will kick off on October 10th at 00:00 UTC, and conclude on October 12th at 11:59PM UTC. To get the Minecraft goodies, you will need to purchase standalone Minecraft Pack, unless you have bought Digital Deluxe Edition of Sonic Racing CrossWorlds or purchased the Season Pass. However, it is not required to have the DLC bought in order to participate in the festival itself, so feel free to jump in!

Without a doubt, we can expect more content coming to this karting production, as it is just getting started. To stay up to date with all the upcoming events, don’t forget to check out Sonic’s social media accounts on X, Instagram or TikTok. Have fun!