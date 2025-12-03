„Times are tough.” More Eidos Montreal employees laid off, and the studio has only one aim

Embracer has again made cuts at the Eidos Montreal studio. Their effects include developer layoffs and the cancellation of a new game from the Legacy of Kain universe.
It's hard to recall the last month when the Embracer group didn't conduct layoffs. The latest ones have affected Eidos Montreal, known for Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.
I worked at Eidos, I really enjoyed it, and I would have gladly stayed there, but times are tough.
This is the second round of layoffs this year. Back in March, Eidos Montreal let go of 75 developers. Tom Henderson reports that most of the projects Eidos Montreal was working on have been canceled.
Here, we have to break the hearts of many players, as one of the games was supposed to be a new installment in the Legacy of Kain series. The project was meant to be an action RPG, with gameplay focused on combat and exploration, aided by a parkour system.
Right now, the team's main goal is to assist in the development of Fable and Grounded 2. The team also got its own game that's been in the works since 2019, but according to studio insiders, it's got no chance of making enough sales to cover the costs so far. After completing work on these games, further layoffs are expected.
In January of last year, Embracer canceled the new installment of the Deus Ex series. As a result, 97 developers were laid off from Eidos Montreal.
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
