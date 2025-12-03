„Times are tough.” More Eidos Montreal employees laid off, and the studio has only one aim

It's hard to recall the last month when the Embracer group didn't conduct layoffs. The latest ones have affected Eidos Montreal, known for Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

The exact scale of thelayoffs is unknown. Several people were reportedly laid off, including gameplay director Samuel Daher and senior writer Grant Martin. Daher commented on the situation as follows:

I worked at Eidos, I really enjoyed it, and I would have gladly stayed there, but times are tough.

Sad news for Legacy of Kain fans

This is the second round of layoffs this year. Back in March, Eidos Montreal let go of 75 developers. Tom Henderson reports that most of the projects Eidos Montreal was working on have been canceled.

Here, we have to break the hearts of many players, as one of the games was supposed to be a new installment in the Legacy of Kain series. The project was meant to be an action RPG, with gameplay focused on combat and exploration, aided by a parkour system.

Right now, the team's main goal is to assist in the development of Fable and Grounded 2. The team also got its own game that's been in the works since 2019, but according to studio insiders, it's got no chance of making enough sales to cover the costs so far. After completing work on these games, further layoffs are expected.

In January of last year, Embracer canceled the new installment of the Deus Ex series. As a result, 97 developers were laid off from Eidos Montreal.