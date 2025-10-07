Two brand-new games arrive on Xbox Game Pass today. One draws on cultural works, the other is an „industrial” RPG

Two games are making their debut today on Xbox and PC Game Pass. One lets you build a family spaceship, while the other lets you experience adventures in a fantasy, dreamlike land.

Christian Pieniazek

Today, two games are launching, making their debut on both Xbox and PC Game Pass. These are the adventure game SOPA: Tale of the Stolen Potato and the RPG titled Little Rocket Lab. The first one is actually the last item revealed in mid-September.

SOPA: Tale of the Stolen Potato draws inspiration from the works of Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki, as well as the novel The Little Prince. While playing the game, we take control of Miho, who goes on all sorts of adventures in a magical land. These adventures have a bittersweet flavor, as we observe the protagonist gradually growing up while also witnessing his grandmother aging.

The game launches today not only on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S but also on PlayStation 5.

Little Rocket Lab, on the other hand, is a "industrial RPG." Our task here is to build a family spaceship. To make it happen, we need to gather resources and create different things, and eventually start building bigger and bigger factory complexes. In this way, we not only get closer to achieving the main goal but also gradually restore the former glory of the town of St. Ambroise.

The game is coming out on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

Christian Pieniazek

Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

