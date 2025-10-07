Over 200 changes are coming to Battlefield 6 at launch. Devs are already announcing something even bigger

The developers of Battlefield 6 have shared some updates about the changes they've made to the full game, based on feedback they got from the beta tests in August. It was also suggested that larger features, such as naval battles, might be introduced to the game in the future.

Changes in the launch version

In the latest developer post, a handful of statistics were presented regarding chosen classes, weapon usage, gameplay duration, and other elements. It was underlined that Battlefield 6 is the most tested and tweaked game in the Battlefield series ever, and during the open beta, players racked up a total of 92,351,578 hours playing it.

As a result, the release update will include "over 200 changes focused on bug fixes, balance improvements, and polish." Key points include:

Greater movement responsiveness; modified recoil for automatic weapons; several gadgets have been fixed; better user interface and HUD; improved network code.

New features on the horizon

The most interesting information, however, appeared in the paragraph discussing future plans. We already know that Battlefield 6 is getting a bunch of free content in its first season, but the creators are also planning something for later on.

Separately, requests for naval warfare have not gone unnoticed, nor have the calls for a certain fan-favorite little helicopter, platoons, and more.

Although the text only mentions naval wars, the mere fact of their inclusion suggests that they might appear in the game in the future. The devs really wanted to show that they're listening to the community and considering the features people are suggesting.

The first players have already received their copies of Battlefield 6 from local retailers. User grecea_vlad showed off their copy on Reddit and mentioned that the game servers are already up and running, and they're diving into the campaign. EA probably turned it on so reviewers could check out the final version of the game.

Battlefield 6 is set to launch on October 10th for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. You can find the exact times in our previous news.

