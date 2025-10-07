“I have no more energy.” Harrison Ford and Russell Crowe owe him a lot, yet this movie legend hasn't worked in 15 years

The Truman Show, Dead Poets Society, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, The Mosquito Coast, and Witness are films that probably need no introduction, but what do they all have in common? They were directed by none other than Peter Weir. He has been nominated for multiple Oscars and is also a recipient of a special Academy Award.

This highly regarded filmmaker has left an indelible mark on the history of cinema, creating cult classics of contemporary cinema and collaborating with outstanding actors who valued working with Weir. Harrison Ford himself, who starred in The Mosquito Coast and Witness, said that The Mosquito Coast was his favorite film and that he would love to star in a sequel. Working with Weir allowed him to break out of the mold and try something new.

Weir also collaborated with Russell Crowe, Jim Carrey, and Robin Williams on his outstanding works. He was also supposed to work with Johnny Depp on the film adaptation of Shantaram, but he withdrew from the project due to creative differences.

Unfortunately, after 2010, the filmmaker disappeared. Peter Weir's last film is The Way Back, after which the director didn’t return behind the camera. Many wondered what had happened to him. Ethan Hawke, who starred in Weir's Dead Poets Society, weighed in on the debate.

I think he lost interest in movies. He really enjoyed that work when he didn’t have actors giving him a hard time. Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp broke him. He’s someone so rare these days, a popular artist. He makes mainstream movies that are artistic. To have the budget to do The Truman Show or Master and Commander, you need a Jim Carrey or Russell Crowe. I think Harrison Ford and Gerard Depardieu were his sort of actors. They were director-friendly and didn’t see themselves as important.

However, Weir quickly denied Hawke's words from 2022. Wondering if his words had been taken out of context, he confessed that it wasn’t about anyone “breaking him.” He later explained that he was in a “dormant” stage of his career and that his younger colleagues were now in charge of movie sets while he was taking a break.

This quote of Ethan’s must have been taken out of context. I find it puzzling. […] For film directors, like volcanoes, there are three major stages: active, dormant and extinct. I think I’ve reached the latter! Another generation is out there calling “action” and “cut” and good luck to them.

Two years later, Peter Weir decided to clarify the matter further, stating that he had retired due to exhaustion. The legendary director is now enjoying a well-deserved retirement after making many brilliant films that audiences still enjoy watching to this day.

More about movies and TV series: