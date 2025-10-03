Exploring the ships of War Sails. A new dev blog shows interesting details about classes and customization options

After more than a month of nothing but YouTube shorts, we finally got another dev blog for Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord’s first DLC, War Sails. Recently, we got a look at the Nords’ archers and new Mariner units that could shake things up, and now we’re getting a deep dive into ships.

From light Drakkars to heavy Dromons and everything in between

The October 2 dev blog post gave us a detailed look at the upcoming War Sails expansion. There’ll be three main ship classes:

Light ships will be cheap, fast, and agile (perfect for flanking), but fragile and limited in crew. Medium ships will be the all-rounders, balancing cost, durability, and upgrade options. Heavy ships will be tough, slow, and expensive, but could dominate long battles with big crews and lots of upgrades.

The devs revealed 8 of the 20 ships that will be available in War Sails.Source: Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord; Developer: TaleWorlds

Some will be marked as Trade ships, focusing of course on cargo space and efficiency over combat. Sail type also matters: square sails are quick and perform well in calm weather but struggle against the wind, lateen sails are more versatile with higher top speed but slower acceleration, and hybrid rigs combine aspects of both.

Each culture will have ships inspired by real-world designs, from Nords’ Drakkar longships to the Empire’s Dromon, Battania’s Birlinn, Khuzait’s Qalguk, Aserai’s Ghurab, Sturgia’s Lodya, and Vlandia’s fortress-like Roundship. Altogether there are around 20 unique ships, though not every faction gets access to every class. Access depends on ports, which need to be upgraded to unlock larger vessels.

A turlte figurehead? Yes, please.Source: Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord; Developer: TaleWorlds

Ships can be customized with names, upgrades, and decorative elements. Upgrades range from ballistae and battlements to shield rows, fire braziers, and figureheads that grant stat bonuses. Bigger ships support more slots and fancier options, while smaller ones are more limited. Some upgrades are culture-specific, encouraging exploration and trade between regions.