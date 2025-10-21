Physics-based mayhem and proximity chat, RV There Yet is another great co-op adventure perfect for ruining friendships

Nuggets Entertainment is an indie game studio based in Skovde, Sweden. Their small team includes some veterans and co-founders from Coffee Stain Studios, the minds behind games like Goat Simulator. Right now, they’re working on Among The Wild, a first-person farming title, but today they dropped a surprise “secret game” on Steam.

A wild ride home

RV There Yet? just released today, and it’s already gathering a lot of attention. The formula is simple: you and your friends are driving an RV home, but pretty much anything can go wrong along the way. With physics-based gameplay and full-on co-op chaos with proximity chat, expect total mayhem. If you’ve ever lost track of time in Peak, Chained Together, or R.E.P.O., this one’s right up your alley.

And when I say anything can go wrong, I mean it. But that’s what friends are for, right? With a little teamwork and some clever ideas, you should be able to get your vehicle back on the road in no time, right? Right?

So why call it a “secret game”? The developers were trying to keep things low-key and only announced it a week before launch, as a completely unexpected reveal. But, since Steam pages are public (and they had to list it early), someone spotted it, and word spread like wildfire. Before long, the game racked up nearly 70K wishlists.

We’re not sure how long RV There Yet? had been in the works, or why the team decided to put their previous project on hold for it, but it seems to have paid off. The game hit over 14,000 concurrent players just a few hours after launch, and reviews are mostly positive. The main complaints are about bugs and glitches getting in the way of the fun. In games like this, a few weird bugs can actually add to the charm, but too many, and it can definitely get annoying.

Minor technical issues can be fixed, and with such a fun concept, this could easily be another surprise hit on Steam this October. It’s just you and your friends, some music tapes, plenty of cigarettes, and a whole lot of havoc.