„We had to stop focusing on those who hated us.” Ubisoft on its secret strategy to combat Assassin's Creed Shadows hate

Ubisoft's CEO told how the company managed to improve the atmosphere around Assassin's Creed: Shadows. The key was to focus communication on gameplay aspects and direct the message mainly to fans of the series.
During this year's edition of the Paris Games Week, Ubisoft held a video presentation discussing how they dealt with the backlash directed at Assassin's Creed: Shadows.
As Yves Guillemot put it:
In September 2024, we had our backs against the wall, and that’s when it clicked. To get out of the corner, we had to stop focusing on those who hated us. We had to start firing up our allies. So we stopped trying to win the argument, and leaned on what had carried us for 18 years – the Assassin’s Creed brand.
Initially, we were surprised by the extent of the attacks. We quickly realized that it was a battle, a battle with our fans, to demonstrate that we were, in fact, more of a video game than a message.
Assassin's Creed: Shadows was released on March 20th this year on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. Within a week of its release, the game attracted over 3 million players (including Ubisoft+ subscribers), making it the second-best debut in the brand's history.
However, the fact that the company ultimately managed to emerge from these troubles unscathed does not mean it dares to fight such a battle again.
Last month, there were reports that Ubisoft canceled an Assassin's Creed game set during the Civil War and Reconstruction era. In the project, we were supposed to play as a former slave who goes back to the South and fights against the newly forming Ku Klux Klan. The company's management decided that the game tackled topics that were too controversial. The decision was influenced by the controversies surrounding the character Yasuke in AC: Shadows, as well as the current political climate in the USA.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
The one thing players always forget about hacking in Dispatch
Dispatch Episode 5 walkthrough and choices guide
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Will RV There Yet come to Xbox, PS5, and Switch? Here's what we know about the console release
Don’t know what “Who Who” means in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Anwer to “An adjective to describe something scary” in Cookie Jam. Solve the riddle with us