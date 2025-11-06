They accused Rockstar of firing people for wanting to fight for their rights. GTA 6 devs break their silence

Rockstar's been under fire from the union after the recent layoffs, but the creators behind GTA seem to have given a pretty solid reason for cutting jobs.

30 or even 40 people is not much compared to the mass layoffs at Microsoft or Amazon. However, this is no consolation for those who recently lost their jobs at Rockstar Games studio.

Moreover, the whole issue (brought to light by Bloomberg) stirred up a bit of controversy for a simple reason – all the people affected were either part of a private union or thinking about starting their own. Rockstar claimed that the reason for the layoffs was "gross misconduct," but not all people were convinced.

Employee indiscretion or a pretext for Rockstar?

Among the skeptics (or even critics) were members of the IWGB (Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain). The British labor union announced a protest that began today outside the London offices of Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive (via @videotechuk on X).

The organization had already said that Rockstar's move was meant to discourage studio employees from getting interested in unions (fighting for their rights). This narrative was quickly picked up by many, who expressed hope that the affected people would get their jobs back. However, there is little chance of that happening.

Rockstar released another statement today regarding the recent layoffs. According to Bloomberg, the developer clarified that the previously mentioned "gross misconduct" referred to the dissemination of confidential information in the public domain. It was for this reason, not union-related issues, that a "small number of individuals" was dismissed.

Last week, we took action against a small number of individuals who were found to be distributing and discussing confidential information in a public forum, a violation of our company policies. This was in no way related to people’s right to join a union or engage in union activities.

Not all people were convinced by this explanation. However, it is no secret that Rockstar has quite strict confidentiality rules. It's possible that the affected employees did share some info, maybe not even about games, and ended up breaking their NDA.

Rockstar got hit by a massive leak back in 2022, and then another, slightly smaller one, happened last month. Whether this latest incident was related to the recent layoffs, whether developers let slip other confidential information, or whether it was merely a pretext for the studio? For now, there are no answers to those questions.