The one thing players always forget about hacking in Dispatch

Hacking is for me the most irritating part of Dispatch. However, there is something that made it much easier and even pleasant (not always, though).
Dispatch is an interesting game that mixes visual novel with management game and… yes, hacking minigame. The latter is quite controversial. Many people don’t like it very much. No wonder, it can be irritating. It does not help that it is getting more difficult from chapter to chapter. I don’t want to think about what we will have to do in Episodes 7 and 8. However, there is one trick that can help you tremendously.
Hacking in Dispatch is getting more and more difficult. The latest episodes introduced collecting electricity to open / close various passages. If we add chasing us antiviruses (which are of course faster than our avatar), we have a meal that will not taste everyone. However, for those of us who struggle with the minigame, developers prepared a trick…
The first two episodes were some time ago. So, many people might have forgotten about what we had to do at the beginning of the game – pick some settings. One of them is especially useful when it comes to hacking.
That’s all. It is simple but it makes a great difference! After the last episodes, especially during the ending of chapter 6. The hacking sequence started to be quite a nuisance. However, with unlimited attempts, they can be even fun (mostly, there was still one hacking minigame that was horrible, it was the last one in Chapter 6, so beware).
Hopefully, it will help you, as the other parts of Dispatch are quite pleasant and I am eager to see the rest of the story.
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
