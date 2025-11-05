What ever happened to Hytale? Hypixel may be close to buying the game back from Riot

What happened to Hytale, the Minecraft fan project turned Riot Games-published game? You may remember hearing about this from years ago; in fact, Gamepressure has a story about it that dates back to 2018. What started as a popular Minecraft server, Hypixel, eventually became Hypixel Studios, which was working on Hytale, a Minecraft-inspired game set to be published by League of Legends developer Riot Games. Just a few months ago, the project was dealt a devastating blow when it was officially canceled after roughly 10 years of development. But there is hope on the horizon.

Hytale creator still wants to complete the project, and has offered to buy it from Riot

Unfortunately, especially with big projects and big publishers, video games are canceled all the time. It’s never welcome news, and most never actually see the light of day, but think back to earlier this year when Xbox and Microsoft canceled the Perfect Dark remake and the fantasy survival game Everwild by Rare. Even indie studios aren’t completely free from this either. Earlier this year, one of my most anticipated titles, Earthblade, from the developers of Celeste, was canceled. This happens a lot in the gaming industry. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t hope of a revival, or at least something from that same team.

The decision to cancel Hytale wasn’t made in a vacuum. The decision was made between Hypixel and Riot Games after years of development. But, according to Hypixel’s founder, Riot Games could still grant the rights back to the original creator. A few months ago, a few social media posts from Simon, the founder of Hypixel, revealed that they had been in discussion with Riot Games about purchasing Hytale. Unfortunately, these social media posts were shared in August, and it doesn’t appear that Simon has shared any updates since. Thanks to GamePro for recently sharing these posts.

Social media posts from Simon, the founder of Hypixel.Source: Twitter / X

Apparently, the offer is substantial, though, as Simon claims to have offered “10x what the true market value is.” Simon also claims to have hired some of the Hypixel team back, so there must be some level of confidence. However, without further updates, anything beyond this would be speculation.

These kinds of negotiations take time to finalize, if there is a deal to be struck at all, so it’s not surprising that we haven’t heard anything yet. Though it’s hard to imagine what Riot Games would be doing with Hytale on their own. Without Hypixel Studios, there isn’t much that can be done. Even if Riot decides to put a team together to finalize the vision, the fan backlash would be substantial.

But at least there is still hope. If Simon can get Hytale back from Riot Games, there could be a future where the game finally releases. For now, we will have to be patient and wait for any future updates.