„What the f**k. No. This did not need to happen.” Creator of Deus Ex harshly criticizes the remaster

Deus Ex is definitely one of the series that, to some extent, defined gaming, particularly the immersive sim genre. Despite its legacy, the franchise isn't doing so hot right now. It's been nine years since the last game in the series came out, and the only thing on the horizon right now is a remaster of the first installment. However, the problem is that the refreshed version doesn't seem to appeal to many people, including Jerry O'Flaherty, the Art Director of the original version.

The developer recently gave an interview to FRVR. During that time, they showed him a trailer for the upcoming Deus Ex Remastered by Aspyr Media. His reaction was quite blunt.

Oh, what the f*ck. No. This did not need to happen. Sorry whoever was involved in this. Oh man, yeah, no. If you're gonna do it, yeah, alright, why not? Why am I judging?

Deus Ex Remastered is going to have a bunch of graphic upgrades. Lighting, water physics, and particle effects are getting a major overhaul. The devs are also preparing new character models with smooth motion animations.

However, it looks like Jerry O'Flaherty isn't really on board with Aspyr Media's vision, and the updated graphics seem to kill the spirit of the original.

Deus Ex Remastered will be released on February 5, 2026, on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. That's when we'll find out if the title really lost its original vibe.