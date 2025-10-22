What time does Nobody Wants This season 2 come out on Netflix? Here's the episode and parents guide and everything else you need to know

In 2024, Netflix was taken by storm by a romantic TV series that took viewers back to the days when the best romantic comedies ruled the cinemas and television. Nobody Wants This became a huge hit, so it's no surprise that the decision to create a second season was made quickly. And we can expect new episodes to be released in October.

When will Nobody Wants This season 2 be on Netflix?

The premiere of Nobody Wants This season 2 is scheduled for October 23, when all episodes are set to be released. They will be available on Netflix at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Nobody Wants this season 2 trailer

Nobody Wants This season 2 – episode guide

Like the first season, Nobody Wants This season 2 will have 10 episodes. As already mentioned, they will all be available on Netflix on the premiere date of October 23.

Nobody Wants This – parents guide

Can young people watch the Netflix hit? If you're wondering who this comedy TV series is suitable for, we're here to explain. In the United States, Nobody Wants This is rated TV-MA, which means that the program is intended for adult viewers only and may be unsuitable for those under the age of 17.

What is Nobody Wants This season 2 about?

Noah and Joanne face new challenges in the second season of Nobody Wants This. The couple is experiencing the best moments of their relationship, being downright disgustingly cute, according to Morgan. Once they are sure they want to spend their lives together, they encounter new difficulties as they try to merge their lives and find out if it is even possible to get their friends and families to get along and build a lasting relationship. The new episodes will answer the question of whether Noah and Joanne will manage to become one or whether circumstances will divide them this time.

Who is in the cast of Nobody Wants This season 2?

Returning for the upcoming season of Nobody Wants This are Kristen Bell as Joanne, Adam Brody as Noah, Justine Lupe as Morgan, Timothy Simons as Sasha, Jackie Tohn as Esther, Michael Hitchcock as Henry, Stephanie Faracy as Lynne, Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan, Tovah Feldshuh as Bina, Sherry Cola as Ashley, and D'Arcy Carden as Ryann. New additions to the cast include Leighton Meester, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky, Arian Moayed, Kate Berlant, and Seth Rogen.