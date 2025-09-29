Will there be a season 4 or an American version of Alice in Borderland? The future of the Netflix TV series explained

After three years, the science fiction hit Alice in Borderland returned to Netflix and immediately climbed to the top of the charts. The TV series is number one in 23 countries (via Flixpatrol), which shows how much fans have missed this production.

Some fans have probably already watched all six episodes of season 3 of Alice in Borderland. So they know the ending, which suggests that there may be more in store for viewers, but will they actually get it? What does the future hold for Alice in Borderland on Netflix?

Will there be an Alice in Borderland season 4 or an American version?

The final scene of season 3 of Alice in Borderland doesn’t take place in Tokyo. Instead, it moves the action to a bar in Los Angeles, where two men are discussing sports, and in the background a news segment about a growing series of earthquakes can be seen. Then a waitress appears to take order from the two men. Her name tag reads “Alice.”

What does the appearance of a new Alice mean for the future of Alice in Borderland?

For now, the future of the production is unknown. There has been no official announcement about plans to create a season 4 of Alice in Borderland, but the ending suggests that it may be made and perhaps move the action to the United States. Or perhaps it is a suggestion that there will be a spin-off, an American version of Alice in Borderland.

For now, this is all speculation. Fans will have to be patient and wait for the streaming giant's official decision, which may be influenced by the viewership of the latest, season 3 of Alice in Borderland.

