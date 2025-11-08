Wondering what “A texture sticky, thick and soft” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer for you

Another weekend has started so it’s time for Buzzword puzzles in Cookie Jam. If you’re looking for the answer to “A texture sticky, thick and soft,” scroll down for the solution.
After the Halloween-themed Buzzwords challenge in Cookie Jam, we’re back to our usual mix of fun and varied topics. We’ve already solved “Find the right [blank] for success” and “Spearlike objects thrown in track and field,” and now it’s time for another round. If you’re stuck on “A texture sticky, thick and soft,” here’s a little help.
There are a few words that could describe this kind of texture, but luckily we don’t have the whole alphabet to choose from, so this Cookie Jam puzzle wasn’t too hard to crack:
The word “gooey” is a descriptive term that refers to a texture that is soft, sticky, and often slightly viscous, like something that can stretch, cling, or slowly deform when handled. It’s commonly used for foods – like melted chocolate, caramel, or marshmallows – but it can also describe non-food substances, like glue or slime.
“Gooey” comes from the noun “goo”, which first appeared in English in the early 19th century, meaning a soft, sticky, or slimy substance. The “-y” suffix is added to turn it into an adjective, describing anything that has the qualities of goo. So literally, “gooey” means “like goo”.
