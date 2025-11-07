Looking for “Find the right for success!” in Cookie Jam? We will help you

“Find the right [blank] for success!” is the next Cookie Jam question. This Buzzword might be confusing.
This week features unique Cookie Jam questions. Often, Buzzwords have some kind of theme that is common for all puzzles in a given event. However, this time I can’t see any. We had “There’s a chill in the air,” “Zodiac ram” and “Land of the Fjords.” Now we need to answer “Find the right for success!” Are you up for the challenge?
We all want to be successful. Sadly, it is easier said than done. It needs a lot of work and luck. Moreover, success for various people means something different. Some of us would like to have a lot of money; others would like to see themselves surrounded by a big family or win Olympics and so on. Most of us probably aim somewhere in between – not too high, not too low either. Regardless of what our goal is, it is never easy to achieve. That’s why Cookie Jam’s advice is to:
“Find the right mixture for success.” Of course, if we want to be successful, we need to find a proper “mixture.” Some of us will find it quite easily, others will look for it for years and some more will never achieve it. I would like to get more detailed advice! Let’s hope that at least we will be happy!
With this question solved, it is time to solve the next one, right? It means that we have to face “Spearlike objects thrown in track and field.” As always, good luck!
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
