Don’t know what “Spearlike objects thrown in track and field” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer

We started this Cookie Jam Buzzwords challenge with a puzzle that captured the winter spirit: “There’s a [blank] in the air.” Since then, the theme has clearly shifted. After solving “Land of the Fjords” and “Find the right [blank] for success,” it’s now time to tackle the clue “Spearlike objects thrown in track and field.” If you’re having problems with this one, scroll down to find the answer.

Answer to “Spearlike objects thrown in track and field” in Cookie Jam

If you’re a sports enthusiast or an Olympic fan, you probably guessed this one right away. But if you’re like me and not quite either, it might have taken a bit longer to solve. So, without further ado, here’s the answer:

Spearlike objects thrown in track and field – Javelins

A javelin is a long, slender, spear-like object used in the sport of javelin throw, one of the classic events in track and field athletics. During the event, athletes sprint along a designated runway to build momentum and then hurl the javelin into the air, aiming to achieve maximum distance while maintaining precise form and balance. The throw must be executed from behind a foul line, and the javelin must land tip-first within a marked sector to be considered valid.

Beyond the sporting world, the word “javelin” has deep historical roots. In ancient times, it referred to a light spear used in warfare and hunting, prized for its range and precision. Civilizations such as the Greeks, Romans, and various tribal cultures across Africa and Europe used javelins both for combat and as training tools for warriors. The modern athletic event not only celebrates physical skill but also preserves a link to a tradition that dates back thousands of years.

