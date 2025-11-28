Wondering what “When clouds get too heavy, it will” means in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer

Thanksgiving is upon us, and that means we’re back with a mix of hints from every topic in Cookie Jam. This weekend’s Buzzwords challenge kicks off with a puzzle that’s on the easier side, but if you’d like a little reassurance, we’ve got you covered. Here’s the answer to the clue: “When clouds get too heavy, it will [blank].”

Answer to “When clouds get too heavy, it will” in Cookie Jam

This may not be the toughest puzzle in the world, but it’s always a good idea to double-check if you’re not completely sure. So without further ado:

When clouds get too heavy, it will [blank] – Rain

Clouds release rain when the water droplets (or ice crystals) inside them grow so large that gravity can no longer keep them suspended in the air. The process starts when warm, moist air rises and cools. As it cools, the water vapor in the air condenses into tiny droplets or ice crystals that are so small and lightweight that they can float. Inside a cloud, these droplets constantly swirl around, bump into each other, and merge, gradually growing in size. Air currents within the cloud act like invisible hands, holding the droplets up for as long as they remain light enough.

Eventually, though, the droplets become too heavy for the air to support. When that happens, gravity takes over and pulls them toward the ground. If the air below the cloud is warm, the droplets fall as rain. If the air is cold, the droplets can freeze on the way down, turning into snow or even hail. This entire process is what gives us the familiar cycle of rainfall and other types of precipitation.

