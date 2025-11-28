Cookie Jam answer to “Grainy breakfast porridge” and “Largest planet in the solar system”

This weekend Cookie Jam questions are very random. They mix various topics. If you are here, it means that you have already answered at least two of them ”When clouds get too heavy, it will….” and “Measure your weight with this.” Now, let’s face another pair - “Grainy breakfast porridge” and “Largest planet in the solar system.”

Answer to “Grainy breakfast porridge” in Cookie Jam

I have heard that breakfast is the most important meal during the day. It means that we should pick it with care, trying to eat something healthy and fulling, at the same time. The hero of this question definitely is a good option:

Grainy breakfast porridge – oatmeal.

I bet that for many of us oatmeal brings childhood memories. While some time has passed since I had one for breakfast in the form of porridge, I definitely eat often oatmeal cookies. They are delicious!

Answer to “Largest planet in the solar system” in Cookie Jam

This is something I am interested in! Space! It is fascinating, so many bizarre things are there to discover and so many mysteries. Of course, this question doesn't go further than our solar system, but it is still fun to answer this puzzle.

Largest planet in the solar system – Jupiter.

Universe is massive to the extend that even our planet, Earth, is microscopic in the comparison. It is presented well on the example of Jupiter. If we take into consideration mass, Jupiter is 318 times heavier than Earth and its diameter at equator is 1,321 bigger than that of our planet. Fascinating!

So, with these two questions answered, the next one is “A “mathmatic” statement” (yes, we know that there is a spelling mistake there!