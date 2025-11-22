Stuck on “When something is soaked in salty water” in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for

It’s another Thanksgiving weekend in Cookie Jam, and once again the Buzzwords challenge is all about the Big Feast. We’ve already tackled “Sour berry that turns into a sweet sauce,” and “Pull this apart and make a wish,” and now it’s time to solve “When something is soaked in salty water.” If you’re having trouble with this one, here’s a little help.

Answer to “When something is soaked in salty water” in Cookie Jam

There’s really only one correct answer to this Cookie Jam puzzle, but if you’re not familiar with this particular cooking method, it can be surprisingly tricky to figure out. It’s not the kind of word you’d easily stumble upon without knowing the technique behind it, so to spare you the guesswork, here’s the solution:

When something is soaked in salty water – Brined

A brine is a simple but powerful mixture of water and salt, often enhanced with sugar, herbs, spices, or aromatics to infuse extra flavor. When food (most commonly meat or poultry) is soaked in this solution, the salt helps the muscle fibers absorb and retain moisture, resulting in a juicier, more tender final dish. Brining is especially popular for large cuts like whole turkeys or chickens, which can easily dry out during long cooking times. The process doesn’t just improve texture; it also adds subtle seasoning throughout the meat rather than just on the surface. Whether used for holiday feasts or everyday cooking, brine is an age-old culinary technique that elevates both flavor and succulence.

