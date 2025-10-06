Xbox Next is coming. Microsoft denies rumors of abandoning consoles, even though rumors came from a reliable source

On Sunday, October 5th, reports emerged that the next generation of Xbox consoles would be developed in collaboration with partners such as Asus. This would suggest that Microsoft is shifting its focus away from hardware, with the increasingly profitable Xbox Game Pass becoming more important to the company's revenue. However, these rumors were quickly dismissed, and it was announced that investments are underway for the next generation of consoles (according to Windows Central).

Xbox Next will be from Microsoft

Journalist and insider Jez Corden reported on Sunday that the end of Xbox consoles from Microsoft was approaching, with the company's partners taking over production. This would mean that the Xbox Next might have an Asus logo, similar to the Xbox Ally X. Microsoft quickly responded, issuing a statement the same day to assure everyone that the Xbox Next is being handled by their own engineers.

We are actively investing in our future first-party consoles and devices designed, engineered and built by Xbox. For more details, the community can revisit our agreement announcement with AMD.

This announcement was made in June of this year when Sarah Bond stated that Xbox Next would be powered by AMD. Now, Microsoft's words may reassure some fans, although Jez Corden points out that some may remain skeptical, as the company seems chaotic in its messaging, leaving uncertainty about what might happen in the coming months.

Especially since Corden's source has repeatedly proven to have reliable information. This person was involved in sharing the Xbox Series X/S specs, canceling the cloud gaming console, and putting their own handheld device on the back burner. For now, it seems that Xbox Next will not end up like the recently canceled games and closed studios.