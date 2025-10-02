Thinking of canceling Game Pass Ultimate? Here’s what $29.99 can get you in the Steam Autumn Sale

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate used to be a great deal. You got a massive library of games for both PC and console, day-one releases, and a bunch of extra perks. But now that Microsoft has bumped the price from $19.99 to $29.99 starting this October, it’s not quite as sweet. You can still grab a subscription voucher at GameStop for the old price, but stock won’t last forever, and those codes might retire soon. If you’re mainly a PC gamer, here’s a list of the best Steam Autumn Sale games that cost less than the new Game Pass Ultimate price.

Best game deals on Steam instead of Game Pass Ultimate

These days, $29.99 will get you a smaller game, or even a couple of indie titles with tons of replay value. Plus, platforms like Steam have plenty of discounts. With the Autumn Sale happening, it’s the perfect time to grab great games instead of paying for the Ultimate subscription.

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

I’m an introvert. I bought this game for no real reason. After joining Discord, I started playing with other people, even though I’m not a very communicative person. After just a few days, I found a couple of friends who enjoy playing with me. As soon as I log into Steam, I get around 5 to 10 invites to join games with other friends. I’ve never felt this special in my life. Thank you for such a wonderful game - ToyoTole

There are plenty more fantastic deals in Steam’s Autumn Sale: Dying Light 2: Stay Human is for $19.79, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition for $38.62, or Dave the Diver for $11.99. But note that these discounts only last until October 6.