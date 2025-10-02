Thinking of canceling Game Pass Ultimate? Here’s what $29.99 can get you in the Steam Autumn Sale
A list of 8 PC games that cost the same (or usually less) than a month of Game Pass Ultimate. From No Man’s Sky to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice to House Flipper 2, there’s something here for everyone.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate used to be a great deal. You got a massive library of games for both PC and console, day-one releases, and a bunch of extra perks. But now that Microsoft has bumped the price from $19.99 to $29.99 starting this October, it’s not quite as sweet. You can still grab a subscription voucher at GameStop for the old price, but stock won’t last forever, and those codes might retire soon. If you’re mainly a PC gamer, here’s a list of the best Steam Autumn Sale games that cost less than the new Game Pass Ultimate price.
Best game deals on Steam instead of Game Pass Ultimate
These days, $29.99 will get you a smaller game, or even a couple of indie titles with tons of replay value. Plus, platforms like Steam have plenty of discounts. With the Autumn Sale happening, it’s the perfect time to grab great games instead of paying for the Ultimate subscription.
- No Man’s Sky is 60% off and now costs just $23.99. Even though Hello Games is working on Light No Fire, it doesn’t look like they’re going to stop updating NMS anytime soon. There are still big new features being added, like the recent fully customizable Corvette Starships and new Expeditions.
- Space Marine 2 is 50% off, now just $29.99 on Steam. The game recently celebrated its first anniversary, and new content and updates are on the way.
- Another one from Warhammer 40K universe. Rogue Trader is currently 55% off and it’s for $22.49 on Steam. This is a must-play for any CRPG lover, with a deep, rich story and even starship battles. The game has also a few DLCs.
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is 50% off, now just $29.99. If you haven’t tried this Soulslike legend yet, now’s the perfect chance. It was 2019’s GOTY, and there’s even an anime adaptation in the works.
- House Flipper 2 is great for some mindless, casual gameplay. It’s 30% off, now $27.99. The game has a co-op mode, a relaxing theme, and it’s incredibly satisfying to clean up and refurbish houses – even if your own place isn’t quite as perfect.
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is 75% off, now just $9.99 on Steam. It’s an older title, but maybe like me, you haven’t tried it yet and have been waiting for a good deal.
- R.E.P.O. is the best choice if you’re looking for some co-op fun. It’s 30% off, now just $6.99, and it’s full of wacky horror humor. The game was an instant hit earlier this year, and the devs are still rolling out new features and updates.
- PEAK is another great game to play with friends, or even random players if you’re up for it. It’s 20% off, now just $6.39 on Steam, and it’s the best climbing game out there. Here’s one of my favorite quick reviews:
I’m an introvert. I bought this game for no real reason. After joining Discord, I started playing with other people, even though I’m not a very communicative person. After just a few days, I found a couple of friends who enjoy playing with me. As soon as I log into Steam, I get around 5 to 10 invites to join games with other friends. I’ve never felt this special in my life. Thank you for such a wonderful game
- ToyoTole
There are plenty more fantastic deals in Steam’s Autumn Sale: Dying Light 2: Stay Human is for $19.79, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition for $38.62, or Dave the Diver for $11.99. But note that these discounts only last until October 6.
