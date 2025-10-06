Big hope of the 4X genre has just died. Paradox ends support for would-be Civilization rival, and fans are devastated

The would-be rival of Civilization received one more, final update before Paradox Development ends the development of Millennia.

The Sid Meier’s Civilization series has had its problems since the release of its latest installment. This part was a letdown when it launched, and even after almost 8 months, fans are still wondering if it's worth fixing Civ 7.

However, even in this situation, the game is still doing better than many would-be challengers of the Firaxis Games series. At least in terms of player numbers. For comparison, the weekly "peak" of Civilization 7 on Steam far surpasses the historical activity record of Millennia, a 4X strategy game from C Prompt Games.

Given the situation, it's no surprise that the developers rolled out the "eighth" update for Millennia and announced it's the "end of an era" since this will be the last patch for the game. The developers will also no longer actively communicate with the community around the game.

You can find the full list of changes introduced in Update 8 on the official Paradox Interactive website. It's not huge, but the devs have removed many annoying bugs and slightly expanded support for fan mods.

The decision of the developers, unfortunately, is not surprising. Although the overall reception of Millennia was pretty decent, having 68% positive reviews isn't exactly something that would make the developer look great. Add to that the usually double-digit "peaks" of activity, and it's hard not to be surprised that Paradox decided to abandon this title. Especially since the publisher has plenty of problems with its games even without it. Not that it comforts the few fans of Millennia.

Sad face. You had potential, guys, you were close, but you stopped just before the finish line.

Although I really like Civ 7, there are many people in the community who don't share my enthusiasm. This is a perfect opportunity for a game like Millennia to gain popularity. Too bad.

We loved this game!!!! It's the best Civ in history, but you left it unfinished. It should have been developed further. It could have dethroned Civilization, but now you've buried it. Paradox, why? For years, you were my favorite company.

It's no surprise, but it's still a shame.

