Queen Atziri returns in Path of Exile 2? New 0.4.0 update teaser shows her in a different form

A week after announcing the 0.4.0 update for Path of Exile 2, Grinding Gear Games released a second teaser. This time, they revealed the name of the next league and its main theme, so players immediately started guessing what new stuff might be coming.

New League in PoE 2

The next update is titled The Last of the Druids and will primarily introduce the long-awaited druid class to PoE 2. It'll be available in all game modes, but as usual, a new league with exclusive content will also kick off in the game. Some players are confused by the terminology used by GGG, so it's worth distinguishing the league's name from the update's name.

With version 0.4.0 in Path of Exile 2, the league titled Fate of the Vaal will start.

As always, PoE 2 teasers don't explicitly state what will be added to the game, but they allow for some speculation. Players can almost certainly expect the return of Atziri, who is seen in the teaser. She is one of the bosses from the first PoE and will likely be one in the second installment as well. Players also noticed that her model now looks significantly different.

Some fans speculate that Fate of the Vaal will introduce the so-called Vaal Skills to PoE 2, which have long been present in PoE 1. These are alternative versions of standard skills, acquired, among other ways, in side locations that appear randomly on the maps. Some Vaal Skills can be really different from their regular versions, so they would definitely add more variety to builds.

When it comes to league mechanics, Vaal is mostly linked with Incursion from PoE 1. It involves "building" the Temple of Atzoal by completing 11 short dungeons. Upon completion, the player is given the opportunity to enter the finished temple, the final layout of which depends on their actions. However, in PoE 2, the mechanics from PoE 1 might be totally different, so Incursion could work in a whole new way, too.

We will find out everything on December 4th, when a stream will reveal the entire content of the upcoming update, which will be released on December 12th.