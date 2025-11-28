Queen Atziri returns in Path of Exile 2? New 0.4.0 update teaser shows her in a different form

Grinding Gear Games has released a teaser image of an upcoming league for Path of Exile 2.
A week after announcing the 0.4.0 update for Path of Exile 2, Grinding Gear Games released a second teaser. This time, they revealed the name of the next league and its main theme, so players immediately started guessing what new stuff might be coming.
The next update is titled The Last of the Druids and will primarily introduce the long-awaited druid class to PoE 2. It'll be available in all game modes, but as usual, a new league with exclusive content will also kick off in the game. Some players are confused by the terminology used by GGG, so it's worth distinguishing the league's name from the update's name.
As always, PoE 2 teasers don't explicitly state what will be added to the game, but they allow for some speculation. Players can almost certainly expect the return of Atziri, who is seen in the teaser. She is one of the bosses from the first PoE and will likely be one in the second installment as well. Players also noticed that her model now looks significantly different.
Some fans speculate that Fate of the Vaal will introduce the so-called Vaal Skills to PoE 2, which have long been present in PoE 1. These are alternative versions of standard skills, acquired, among other ways, in side locations that appear randomly on the maps. Some Vaal Skills can be really different from their regular versions, so they would definitely add more variety to builds.
When it comes to league mechanics, Vaal is mostly linked with Incursion from PoE 1. It involves "building" the Temple of Atzoal by completing 11 short dungeons. Upon completion, the player is given the opportunity to enter the finished temple, the final layout of which depends on their actions. However, in PoE 2, the mechanics from PoE 1 might be totally different, so Incursion could work in a whole new way, too.
We will find out everything on December 4th, when a stream will reveal the entire content of the upcoming update, which will be released on December 12th.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
PUBG Black Budget on PS5 and Xbox? All we know about console release
It was supposed to get better, but it's getting worse. Creators of acclaimed shooters will almost certainly not avoid mass layoffs
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Aspiration Talents choice explained. Which perk you should pick
How to “Visit Unique Stashes” in BF6. Complete BR REDSEC challenge easily