„I will not revive anyone wearing this kind of skin.” Battlefield 6's new skins have caused an uproar, with fans feeling deceived

Before the launch of Battlefield 6, people were pretty worried about the skins. Players hoped they would be more "grounded" and fitting to the war theme compared to the competing Call of Duty. The announcement of the first season gave us a look at the new skins, causing quite a commotion among fans.

Criticism of skins

Right now, if you visit the Battlefield 6 subreddit, you'll find yourself surrounded by complaints about the upcoming skins. Players are quite vocal about their dissatisfaction, pointing out that the skins are too colorful and flashy, which doesn't match the game's atmosphere.

What's even more annoying is that EA DICE promised Battlefield 6 would focus on realism and keep things grounded, even in this area. Although the new skins are far from the totally goofy vibe of Fortnite, many people already feel deceived by the developers.

So, weren't we supposed to have realistic skins for some time? Something that someone would really wear during a war? Yet, it seems that with the start of Season 1, everything will turn to colorful mess, with no way of differentiating teams based on uniforms, the game will look more like a Paintball or ASG event.

Electronic Arts

As a result, there are many calls to express criticism as loudly as possible so that it reaches the creators. Players point out that since we've already received such skins, Electronic Arts will undoubtedly push further with each new season.

If there is no backlash to ugly, neon skins, then next season will push the envelope further, and that will continue until the art style goes to hell. This is not debatable any more, its the same pattern seen in every live service game in the last 10 years.

Some players are planning to take their protest right into the game itself.

I will not revive anyone wearing this kind of skin. My take.

There are also plenty of examples of how some people see well-designed skins. Many point out that creators should take more inspiration from Battlefield 1, where factions had uniform-colored skins, making them easy to distinguish.

Hopefully, the devs of Battlefield 6 will address the players' concerns and be able to reassure them. So far, they've been super quick to respond to what the community needs and have kept in touch with them all the time. We'll see if the same will be true in this case.

