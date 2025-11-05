Can you save Chase at the end of Dispatch Episode 6? Ending explained

It hit hard, Chase, our old friend, decided to help us for the last time. Is it the end, though?
If you thought that Dispatch episode 5 was eventful, chapter 6 was the one that will be remembered for a long time. A lot have happened. In the end our friend, Chase, paid an ultimate price. Is there a way to save him? Many people would like that.
Many people love Invisigal, but it can’t be denied that she can be quite hasty sometimes. Episode 6 shows that perfectly. She decides to reclaim Mecha Man’s power source alone. While we can help her to do that, the ending is always the same – she is finally defeated by Shroud who wants to kill her.
However, fortunately, he is stopped by Chase who uses his superhero powers to rescue Invisigal. The pays the ultimate price for that. You might remember from the beginning of the story that when Chase uses his powers, he gets older faster. That’s why he looks like an elderly person while he is only 39 years old. Sadly, it seems that the last power surge was all he had left when it comes to vital energy.
Of course, at this point, we can’t be sure that he is dead. We see him falling down. However, it seems that his death would be a powerful dramatic addition to the story, and our friendship with him was suspiciously developed during the episodes – there is a good chance that it was to trick us and connect with him emotionally before the end.
Unfortunately, is seems that there is no way to change his fate.
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
