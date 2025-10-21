Absolum team teases future content update, and could end up supporting the game for months or years

The three-studio team behind the roguelike beat ‘em up hit, Absolum, has teased new content in a post thanking the community for the support and warm reception. According to another post just about a week after launch, over 200,000 people have played the game, and reviews put it at a solid 87 on Metacritic You can read my review of Absolum, where I wrote: “This doesn’t seem like a game that should work as well as it does, but it’s some of the most fun I’ve had with a co-op game this year.” Fortunately, for all those happy fans, there is more to come on the horizon.

Absolum developers tease more content, could see the game updating for months or years

On Monday, the team shared a post on Steam titled “Thanks from the devs.” It started off thanking players for their support: “…the whole team at Guard Crush, Supamonks, and Dotemu would like to send you a rebellion-sized thank you for your incredible reception for Absolum.” The post also shared that the team is working on hotfixes to address major issues and that those updates are expected soon. But, they also included a screenshot, along with a tease of future content: “…we’re not resting on our laurels. Buoyed by your shouts from the resistance barricades, the team are already actively working on a new content patch, and thinking about the future of Talamh and Absolum in the months (and years) to come.” As long as support continues for this unique roguelike, there could be months or years of new content to look forward to.

A screenshot from the team teasing a future update.Source: Steam

The post also included “the tiniest glimpse” of what’s to come in a future update. The screenshot is not of a new character or region, but of an in-game menu. It looks like the team is working on an update that will allow players to customize many aspects of the game, including enemy health, aggression, and the number of enemies. This feels like a huge win for the game’s accessibility. Inexperienced players can adjust the challenge to suit their needs, and players looking for more of a challenge can do the same. You might be able to, essentially, create your own difficulty.

For now, this is only a small look at what to expect for the future of Absolum. Thankfully, the way the game avoids being overly repetitive with its roguelike and beat-'em-up mechanics should keep many players entertained for a while. It’s also great to be able to play cooperatively, inviting friends to play online or locally, so it will be easy to be patient.

In the future, of course, it would be great to get new playable characters or a whole new region to explore, but that’s a huge ask for this team. We don’t know how much success they expected, how far along their future content updates are in development, or how big they will be. But at least we know the team is working and that there is room for more in the future.