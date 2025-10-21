How to get Nosferatu and Satan in Ball x Pitt. Learn the right fuse path to unlock them

Sometimes we can assume that some types of games are “completed” and we already seen everything in them. However, this isn’t true. There will always be someone who has a fresh idea. Even Tetris was reinvented with battle royale variation – Tetris 99. Couple days ago, Arkanoid concept was also reworked by Kenny Sun. This is how the latest hit, BALL x PIT, was born. Title added a plot and series of different types of balls that you can unlock by meeting specific criteria to the formula.

Evolution and Fusion in BALL x PIT

Evolution and fusion allows you to unlock new types of special balls. It works in a simple way – you must connect correct items to create something new. To do this you need to pick up a Fusion Reactor from defeated enemies, However, there is one detail – you must have items at level three to perform evolution or fusion. So, in the first place you must level up correct balls.

There are 42 different evolutions in BALL x PIT.

How to get Nosferatu in BALL x PIT?

In the first place you must unlock correct balls first. So, evolution path for Nosferatu looks like this:

Vampire + Brood Mother = Mosquito King Vampire + Dark = Vampire Lord Egg Sack + Brood Mother = Spider Queen

At this point you can fuse all these three balls into Nosferatu.

Vampire Lord + Mosquito King + Spider Queen = Nosferatu

How to get Satan in BALL x PIT?

As you might except, in the first place you must perform evolution of two different balls.

Charm + Dark = Incubus Charm + Vampire = Succubus

Just a head’s up: You need two different Charm balls to create Incubus and Succubus.

When you unlock both these balls, you can finally fuse them into Satan.