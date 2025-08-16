Prehistoric and Prickly in Grow a Garden (GaG). The full list of plants

Grow a Garden features many various plants. Knowing them all is important. Not only because you can profit thanks to them, they are also crucial during events like Cooking or Beanstalk. So, a list of them all can be quite handy. We have covered Berry, Blossom, Candy, Flower, Spicy, Sour, Fruit, Fungus, Leafy and Night types. Now it is time to talk about Prehistoric and Prickly.

All Prehistoric plants in Grow a Garden (GaG)

  1. Amber Spine
  2. Bone Blossom
  3. Boneboo
  4. Firefly Fern
  5. Fossilight
  6. Grand Volcania
  7. Horned Dinoshroom
  8. Horsetail
  9. Lingonberry
  10. Paradise Petal
  11. Stonebite

While many Prehistoric plants were only obtainable during the thematic event (Prehistoric), don’t worry, some are still available today in regular way (other than trading). Like Lingonberry, which can be crafted using 1 Horsetail, 3 Blueberry Seed and 450000 Sheckle. Good luck!

All Prickly crops in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Now it is possible to get a new mutation – Silver. If you want to learn more about it, read our guide.

  1. Aloe Vera
  2. Cactus
  3. Celestiberry
  4. Dragon Fruit
  5. Durian
  6. Horned Dinoshroom
  7. Nectar Thorn
  8. Pineapple
  9. Pricklefruit
  10. Prickly Pear
  11. Spiked Mango
  12. Twisted Tangle
  13. Venus Fly Trap

As you can see, by “Prickly” developers understand all plants with thorns. It is quite suiting that the pet which can buff this type of crop is Hedgehog or Blood Hedgehog. They give these fruits a size bonus.

