How to find and enter Ghost Market in Where Winds Meet

Ghostlight Market (also called Ghost Market) is a hidden location in Where Winds Meet. However, you can reenter it easily if you know where to look. So, how to do it?

Agnes Adamus

How to find and enter Ghost Market in Where Winds Meet, image source: Where Winds Meet, developer: Everstone Studio.
Action RPG Where Winds Meet is definitely one of the biggest surprises of the past months. The game gathered hundreds of thousands of players from around the world. However, in this case, popularity doesn’t go hand in hand with easy to understand gameplay. Even such basic things as walking or Antiques can be troublesome. Quests like Woven with Malice also can be tricky. Moreover, WWM features some hard to find location like Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion. One of the well hidden places is Ghostlight Market. Let’s enter It together.

How to find and enter Ghost Market in Where Winds Meet?

Ghostlight Market is a hidden location in Where Winds Meet. It gives you access to some special vendors, though, so it’s worth visiting. However, you must remember that this place isn’t available in the early parts of the adventure. Entrance to the Ghost Market is in Kaifeng. This location is unlocked after completing main quest New Arrival in Kaifeng during Chapter 2.

Most of you probably reached Ghostlight Market during Bounty Trouble sidequest. It’s a great moment to unlock fast travel point located in this area. However, you can also leave this location by accident. So, in this situation, how to reenter it?

  1. In the first place, you must go to the southeastern part of the map. Do this at night. In this region of Kaifeng, you can find a coffin shop. There are many sculptures inside, you can’t miss it.
Where Winds Meet, developer: Everstone Studio
  1. Find the open coffin. Enter it, and after a short animation you will end up at the entrance of Ghostlight Market.
  2. Take the only available path to reach the market.

You must remember that some NPCs in this location will talk to you only if you wear a ghost mask. So, if you are going to visit this place, you should have at least one. This will allow you, for example, to get closer to getting Sword Horizon.

More:

Where Winds Meet

November 14, 2025

PC PlayStation Mobile
Agnes Adamus

Author: Agnes Adamus

Associated with gamepressure.com since 2017. She started with guides and now mainly creates for the newsroom, encyclopedia, and marketing. Self-proclaimed free-to-play games expert. Loves strategy games, simulators, RPGs, and horrors. She also has a weakness for online games. Spent an indecent number of hours in Dead by Daylight and Rainbow Six: Siege. Besides that, she likes horror movies (the worse, the better) and listen to music. Her greatest passion, however, is for trains. On paper, a medical physicist. In fact, a humanist who has loved games since childhood.

