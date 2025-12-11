How to find and enter Ghost Market in Where Winds Meet?

Ghostlight Market (also called Ghost Market) is a hidden location in Where Winds Meet. However, you can reenter it easily if you know where to look. So, how to do it?
Action RPG Where Winds Meet is definitely one of the biggest surprises of the past months. The game gathered hundreds of thousands of players from around the world. However, in this case, popularity doesn’t go hand in hand with easy to understand gameplay. Even such basic things as walking or Antiques can be troublesome. Quests like Woven with Malice also can be tricky. Moreover, WWM features some hard to find location like Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion. One of the well hidden places is Ghostlight Market. Let’s enter It together.
Ghostlight Market is a hidden location in Where Winds Meet. It gives you access to some special vendors, though, so it’s worth visiting. However, you must remember that this place isn’t available in the early parts of the adventure. Entrance to the Ghost Market is in Kaifeng. This location is unlocked after completing main quest New Arrival in Kaifeng during Chapter 2.
Most of you probably reached Ghostlight Market during Bounty Trouble sidequest. It’s a great moment to unlock fast travel point located in this area. However, you can also leave this location by accident. So, in this situation, how to reenter it?
You must remember that some NPCs in this location will talk to you only if you wear a ghost mask. So, if you are going to visit this place, you should have at least one. This will allow you, for example, to get closer to getting Sword Horizon.
