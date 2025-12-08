PS Plus - new bonus game for December 2025 is available today, and we've been waiting 3 years for it

Today, PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscribers can check out a bonus game that the developers and publisher made us wait 3 years for.
Sony hasn't spilled the beans yet on all the games that PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers will get in December. However, according to our news from November 25, today they will be able to check out the adventure action game titled Skate Story.
Skate Story launches today not only on PlayStation 5 but also on personal computers and Nintendo Switch 2. As stated on the game's page in the PlayStation Store, it is set to be unlocked at 9:00 am PT.
In Skate Story, we take on the role of a character born from pain and glass, traversing the Underworld. We're on a mission from the devil himself to reach the Moon and swallow it, all in the name of gaining our freedom. Exploring the nine layers of this realm, we will engage in dynamic battles with opponents and perform countless tricks on a skateboard. Over time, the game will allow us to face increasingly greater challenges, thanks to the equipment and new tricks that are unlocked along the way.
Skate Story was introduced to a wider audience almost three years ago during a special holiday stream by Devolver Digital. Over time, the game got delayed quite a bit. It was supposed to come out in 2023, but then it got pushed to 2024 (we found out during the Devolver Delayed stream), and now it's not hitting our screens until the year after that.
Author: Christian Pieniazek
