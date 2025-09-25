ANANTA’s new gameplay video reveals some big problems. I’m pretty sure we all saw that

ANANTA, formerly known as Project Mugen, released its first gameplay trailer a couple days ago, and everyone said the same thing: it looks like GTA V mashed up with Spider-Man, but with an anime aesthetic. Now we’ve got another 10 minutes of gameplay, and aside from the copy-paste combat pulled straight out of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, there’s something else I think we all noticed.

ANANTA: The Slow-Motion Copycat

I’m just going to get straight to the point: this is the slowest car pursuit I’ve ever seen (was that like 20 mph?). You can really notice it around the 2:50 mark. Sure, the pace picks up here and there, but half the time it feels like the driver isn’t even trying to shake the chasers off. Or maybe, like Lykaia said, she just “follows the rules of the road.” It’s kind of funny, but in a bad way.

Alright, now onto something that’s not amusing at all, the way the main character’s powers look way too familiar. Inspiration from other games or pop culture is fine, but these fight sequences seriously feel ripped out of the latest Spider-Man game. It practically screams “incoming lawsuit from Marvel!”

Source: ANANTA; Developer: NatEase, Naked Rain

Source: Marvel's Spider-Man 2; Developer: Insomniac Games

The previous trailers already had plenty of Spider-Man action, but this one takes it to a whole new level. Sure, it’s normal to be influenced by popular games that define a genre but just copying the same moves without coming up with anything original – that’s just lazy.

Source: ANANTA; Developer: NatEase, Naked Rain

The main character even cracks the same cheesy Peter Parker jokes! It really feels like the devs just grabbed elements from every popular AAA game, didn’t bother to add any of their own ideas, and called it a day.

Source: ANANTA; Developer: NatEase, Naked Rain

ANANTA doesn’t have a release date yet, but it could come out sooner than we expect. It’s launching on PC, some of the consoles, and even mobile. No official word on whether it’ll have multiplayer or any kind of gacha mechanics, but we can confirm it’s free-to-play, which means it’ll always need an online connection (and we all know how that can go). Plus, there’s almost certainly going to be monetization that could lock some content or make us grind forever.