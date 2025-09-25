Hades 2's first reviews leave no room for doubt. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Hollow Knight: Silksong and KCD2 all have something to worry about

Tomorrow, early access for Hades 2, the sequel to the hit roguelike from Supergiant Games, will be released. Now that the review embargo's lifted, the first industry critics' opinions are out—and it seems like the wait for the full version was totally worth it.

According to data from Metacritic, the PC edition of the game boasts an average score of 96/100 (based on 18 reviews). The version for the Nintendo Switch 2 isn't quite as good, but it's still awesome, scoring an average of 94/100 from 32 reviews.

Hades 2 – selected reviews

IGN - 100/100 GameSpot – 100/100 Eurogamer – 100/100 Hardcore Gamer – 100/100 TheGamer – 100/100 Dexerto – 100/100 GamingTrend – 95/100 GameStar – 91/100 GamesRadar+ - 90/100 PC Gamer – 88/100 VGC – 80/100

Critics unanimous – Hades 2 is a Game of the Year contender

Reviewers pretty much agree – Hades 2 not only matches the 2020 original, but in many ways, it even outshines it. In reviews, it is often stated that Supergiant Games achieved the nearly impossible by improving an already excellent production. The captivating graphics, well-written dialogues, and amazing soundtrack deserve special praise. Critics also point out that the combat system has been expanded and offers a challenge that should appeal to more experienced players.

It's hard to find bad things

Although the reviews are predominantly positive, some editors point out certain shortcomings. While checking out different reviews, we came across some comments saying that Hades 2 has an uneven difficulty level that can be frustrating at times, and there's also an overload of unnecessary resources during gameplay.

However, this doesn't change the fact that the full version of Hades 2 is being hailed as one of the best games of 2025. It will certainly compete for the GOTY title with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and it is a must-play for fans of the roguelike genre.