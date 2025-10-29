PS Plus free monthly games for November 2025 revealed, confirming the inclusion of an award-winning indie

Today, PlayStation announced the games coming to PS Plus in November, confirming yesterday's rumors about a highly popular indie title being featured. Three total games will be available to claim for free for any PS Plus subscriber at any level. The games will become available on November 4th and can be claimed until December 1st. So, if you are interested, make sure to claim your games during that time frame. Also, in case you missed last month’s games, which include another indie darling, Cocoon, the perfect Halloween adventure in Alan Wake 2, and the ridiculous Goat Simulator 3, you only have a few days left to claim those, too.

PS Plus free games for November have been announced

The news was shared earlier today via the PlayStation Blog. There are three total games to claim this November. First is an indie darling from 2022 featuring a cat as the protagonist, but there is also another ridiculous simulator game, and a classic, realistic racing game. Remember, you can claim these games at the PS Plus Essential, Extra, or Premium, but they will only be available for the month of November.

Stray

Starring a curious cat, Stray, from Blue Twelve Studio and Annapurna Interactive, is a game you won’t want to miss. It’s already been available on the PS Plus Game Catalog, but now is the chance to claim this award-winning indie game in case it ever leaves the service. When this game was released in 2022, it earned the win for Best Independent Game at that year’s Game Awards celebration, and for good reason.

In Stray, you explore a post-human city full of robots, trying to get back home and maybe “untangle an ancient mystery” along the way. See the world through the eyes of a cat, use your wits to solve puzzles, and your agility to escape danger in this noteworthy indie game.

EA Sports WRC 24

Based on the FIA World Rally Championship, EA Sports WRC 24 comes from the same team behind the award-winning racing game DiRT Rally. Race as any of the real drivers from the 2024 season, use their vehicles, which are accurately represented down to the sponsorship logos. This is the complete WRC experience.

There are so many modes to play. EA Sports WRC 24 includes classics like Time Trial, Career, and Multiplayer. But it also includes Moments mode, in which the player is able to “rewrite history by racing in recreations of recent events and major historical highlights…” Plus, WRC 24 also debuted Builder Mode, which allows players to create their own custom car.

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

If you haven’t heard of Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, or TABS, you may be surprised to learn that it’s not the most accurate battle simulator. From Landfall Games, one of the two teams that developed Peak earlier this year, this simulator aims for more fun than reality. Goofy physics and wobbly movement will quickly become apparent as you send your army of units to face off against the opponent.

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator has a single-player mode where you must spend your resources wisely and strategize. But there is also a multiplayer mode where you can go head-to-head with other players. But even if you just want to see if a group of humans could take on a mammoth, this will totally give you an accurate answer.