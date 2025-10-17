December 4 is the most important day for Total War fans. Devs revealed a plan to save the series

Total War creators are preparing quite a few highlights for early December, but also promise improvements after the recent issues with Warhammer 3.

Jacob Blazewicz

The Creative Assembly studio promises to address further issues in the Total War: Warhammer 3 campaign and apologizes for the current state of the game. They also discuss the series' future.

After the latest "hotfix," the mood among TW:WH3 players hasn't improved. It was a typical patch for this strategy game over the past year: the update fixed certain issues but also introduced new bugs. This is why, in the last 30 days, players have mostly been giving negative reviews on Steam.

In response, the devs published a new post. They announced another "hotfix" to improve the AI in the game's campaign and apologized for "not prioritizing this issue," as they had initially planned to address it only in the 7.0 update. Now these problems are seen as "obstacles to the full release," and fixing them is considered "urgent."

Furthermore, a new trailer with the release date for the Tides of Torment expansion was published, which you can watch below.

On December 4, we will learn the whole truth about the Total War series

The DLC will be released alongside a major 7.0 update on December 4, and a presentation will take place to discuss the future of the Total War series. We'll get the scoop on what's in the presentation on December 1st, but Creative Assembly has already teased that we'll be seeing some new games, both historical and fantasy-themed.

Moreover, on the day of the Total War Showcase stream, the developers will replace the current TW client with a mod management system. The work on this long-promised feature is said to be in the final stages following previous tests.

More:

Jacob Blazewicz

Author: Jacob Blazewicz

Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).

