Is wipe worth it in ARC Raiders? Let's answer it

Is it worth wiping your character in ARC Raiders? We will answer this question in our article.
ARC Raiders is an extraction shooter in which players collect items or weapons, complete quests, and fight against players and machines. If you survive and escape with your loot, it will remain in your inventory; if not, you will return with nothing. The risk of losing items is constant and must be taken into account when embarking on new adventures. But what if we told you that you can voluntarily lose your items in exchange for several bonuses in the game? Yes, this will soon be possible thanks to The Expedition. But should you wipe your account? There are more cons than pros...
Wipe is a mechanic that is often used in PvE/PvP games. It “allows” you to clear your account of items, character level, or mission progress. Some games introduce this solution regularly for seasonal leagues, such as Once Human. The aim is to refresh experience, prepare players for a series of new features, and balance the gameplay between newcomers and veterans.
ARC Raiders, on the other hand, takes a less radical approach, thanks to the Expedition Project. It is a prestige mechanism that allows you to voluntarily decide to reset your character's progress, available once you unlock level 20 of your Raider.
Are you interested in news from the world of gaming? Would you like to learn more about it? Follow us on Google News. It will motivate us to continue our work, and you will have all information in one place.
However, there is a lot of discussion about whether it is profitable at all. Why? You lose a lot, including character level and skills, equipment, previously unlocked blueprints, quest progress, and even workshop upgrades. Of course, as a reward you will gain some seasonal buffs, 12 stash slots, unique skins, and up to 5 skill points. The catch is that one skill point costs 1 million coins, which means you will have to earn 5 million coins worth of items/stash to unlock them all, and that leads to a tedious grind. Admittedly, losing everything for those rewards doesn't sound like a good deal for many players. Especially exchanging precious blueprints for skill points and some slots in the stash seems not a good idea.
Nevertheless, if you have spent a lot of time in the game and it has started to bore you, a voluntary wipe might point you to new goals worth pursuing. What's more, you may find that the cosmetic items you receive look really prestigious and are worth obtaining. Unfortunately, there is no official information on their look.
In summary, if you wonder whether wipe is worth it, it's better not to do it. However, if you've spent a lot of time in the game and you are bored, or you want to get some new skins, then think about it.
0
Author: Dawid Lubczynski
He completed his first degree studies in journalism. His adventure with Gamepressure began in 2019 when he undertook the difficult art of writing complex game guides. Over the years, became a specialist genre; in his spare time, he reads about mixtures that will help him reduce stress after the thousandth death at the same stage of the game. A huge fan of fighting games (Tekken) who regularly participates in tournaments.
Launch was yesterday, and today there are 'overwhelmingly positive' reviews on Steam and PS Store. New game is a success of one dev
Diablo 4 and Path of Exile rival gets a ton of new features, but players are upset because Last Epoch's devs completely ignored them
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Don’t know what “Popular Hawaiian lute” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for
Can’t crack “Rich dairy delight” in Cookie Jam. Here’s the answer