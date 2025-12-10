Is wipe worth it in ARC Raiders? Let's answer it

ARC Raiders is an extraction shooter in which players collect items or weapons, complete quests, and fight against players and machines. If you survive and escape with your loot, it will remain in your inventory; if not, you will return with nothing. The risk of losing items is constant and must be taken into account when embarking on new adventures. But what if we told you that you can voluntarily lose your items in exchange for several bonuses in the game? Yes, this will soon be possible thanks to The Expedition. But should you wipe your account? There are more cons than pros...

To wipe or not to wipe in Arc Raiders

Wipe is a mechanic that is often used in PvE/PvP games. It “allows” you to clear your account of items, character level, or mission progress. Some games introduce this solution regularly for seasonal leagues, such as Once Human. The aim is to refresh experience, prepare players for a series of new features, and balance the gameplay between newcomers and veterans.

ARC Raiders, on the other hand, takes a less radical approach, thanks to the Expedition Project. It is a prestige mechanism that allows you to voluntarily decide to reset your character's progress, available once you unlock level 20 of your Raider.

However, there is a lot of discussion about whether it is profitable at all. Why? You lose a lot, including character level and skills, equipment, previously unlocked blueprints, quest progress, and even workshop upgrades. Of course, as a reward you will gain some seasonal buffs, 12 stash slots, unique skins, and up to 5 skill points. The catch is that one skill point costs 1 million coins, which means you will have to earn 5 million coins worth of items/stash to unlock them all, and that leads to a tedious grind. Admittedly, losing everything for those rewards doesn't sound like a good deal for many players. Especially exchanging precious blueprints for skill points and some slots in the stash seems not a good idea.

Nevertheless, if you have spent a lot of time in the game and it has started to bore you, a voluntary wipe might point you to new goals worth pursuing. What's more, you may find that the cosmetic items you receive look really prestigious and are worth obtaining. Unfortunately, there is no official information on their look.

In summary, if you wonder whether wipe is worth it, it's better not to do it. However, if you've spent a lot of time in the game and you are bored, or you want to get some new skins, then think about it.