Rockstar's new activity on YouTube leaves no doubt that the stage is set for the third GTA 6 trailer

Internet detectives are busy once again. On the official Rockstar Games channel on YouTube, a big change was noticed – three days ago, the developer created a separate, updated playlist dedicated exclusively to Grand Theft Auto 6. Right now, this collection includes two previously released video materials, but for veterans following the studio's release cycle, the message is clear.

These kinds of technical tweaks behind the scenes on social media usually happen right before new files get uploaded. Everything indicates that the slot for Trailer 3 has already been prepared, and its release may happen soon, according to the most optimistic predictions, possibly in the coming days.

Considering that 2026 is the year for the big release (remember, November 19th), it's not just empty talk to say the marketing machine is finally kicking into high gear. For fans of the GTA series, the message is clear: it's high time to regularly visit Rockstar's YouTube channel. Maybe the whole thing is linked to the investor conference that Take-Two Interactive has scheduled for February 3rd, where they'll be wrapping up the third quarter of their 2026 fiscal year.

GTA 6 will first be released on consoles – PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The PC release will happen some time later.