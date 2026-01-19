Rockstar's new activity on YouTube leaves no doubt that the stage is set for the third GTA 6 trailer

Rockstar Games is quietly cleaning up its YouTube channel, which fans say is a clear sign that the third GTA VI trailer will hit the Internet any day now.
Internet detectives are busy once again. On the official Rockstar Games channel on YouTube, a big change was noticed – three days ago, the developer created a separate, updated playlist dedicated exclusively to Grand Theft Auto 6. Right now, this collection includes two previously released video materials, but for veterans following the studio's release cycle, the message is clear.
These kinds of technical tweaks behind the scenes on social media usually happen right before new files get uploaded. Everything indicates that the slot for Trailer 3 has already been prepared, and its release may happen soon, according to the most optimistic predictions, possibly in the coming days.
Considering that 2026 is the year for the big release (remember, November 19th), it's not just empty talk to say the marketing machine is finally kicking into high gear. For fans of the GTA series, the message is clear: it's high time to regularly visit Rockstar's YouTube channel. Maybe the whole thing is linked to the investor conference that Take-Two Interactive has scheduled for February 3rd, where they'll be wrapping up the third quarter of their 2026 fiscal year.
GTA 6 will first be released on consoles – PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The PC release will happen some time later.
Author: Peter Doron
Educated as a journalist and political scientist. In GRYOnline.pl since 2004. He started with previews and reviews, to join the Newsroom after a year and stayed there ever since. Currently the head of this department, where he manages a team composed of both specialists in their field and ambitious newbies, eager to learn and do their best. Former editor of emu@dreams, where he got by his fascination with emulation and consoles, as well as a reviewer for GB More magazine. A fan of information, games (it would take a long time to list favorite genres), the Internet, a good sci-fi and fantasy book, will also watch a well-crafted series or movie. Husband, father of three children, aesthete, advocate of moderation in private life.
