ARC Raiders Steam achievements finally puts numbers on the friendliness levels

Today, thanks to a great discovery by PC Gamer and Steam’s public achievement percentages, we now know that 19% of ARC Raiders players have never downed another player. Of course, this percentage can also account for a certain number of players who’ve just never booted up the game, which can be a weird amount on Steam sometimes. But ARC Raiders is a game that, under the right circumstances, is known for having some friendly player interactions, so it does make sense. Embark Studios may also have helped create a friendly environment by listening to player feedback and implementing a new matchmaking system. Whatever magic they’ve found is working, as concurrent player counts keep rising, and it was just announced that ARC Raiders has surpassed 4 million copies sold.

ARC Raiders, a PvP extraction shooter, has an impressive number of friendly encounters

The achievement in question, “Crossed the Threshold,” is awarded when a player knocks out another player. Somehow, only 81.3% of players have this achievement unlocked. The general consensus among players, as some were happy to point out in a Reddit thread about this topic, is that when you play the game solo, it’s a much friendlier experience. How ARC Raiders’ matchmaking works is that solo players are all thrown into the same match, while groups of two or three are paired with each other as well. “Everyone seems more chill in solos,” one Reddit user explains. You can see all public percentages on Steam, even if you don’t own the game.

This may be where another fascinating statistic comes from. Once again, in a game where there is nothing stopping players from shooting each other, 81.4% of players have unlocked the achievement “The Friends We Make Along the Way,” which is only awarded when players extract with a raider they encountered, not one they are already in a group with. Just to be clear, that is not a typo; that’s just how close the percentages happened to work out. It feels perfectly fortuitous.

Steam achievement percentages.Source: ARC Raiders on Steam.

Another achievement that was the impetus for the PC Gamer article is called “Unyielding,” which is awarded for knocking out 10 players in ARC Raiders. Apparently, only 42.3% of players have unlocked this achievement, which continues to hint at the general air of friendliness in this extraction shooter. ARC Raiders has already been known for its friendly player encounters and the occasional brutal betrayals, but it’s nice to finally put some numbers to this often anecdotal experience.

This is a fascinating statistic in a genre, shooters, that is often portrayed as needlessly violent, toxic, and hyper-competitive. Of course, ARC Raiders differs from many other popular shooters like Battlefield or Call of Duty in that there’s much less direct emphasis on player vs player combat. But it’s still heartwarming to see strangers work together through a video game. Maybe that’s part of ARC Raider’s secret sauce.