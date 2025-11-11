ARC Raiders shows no signs of slowing down as it surpasses 4 million copies sold

Today, Nexon announced via press release that ARC Raiders, the extraction shooter from Embark Studios, has sold 4 million copies in just under three weeks since its release. This is a major milestone, especially considering how ARC Raiders is introducing many players to the extraction shooter genre. Concurrent player counts continue to rise with each passing weekend, and recently, the developers revealed that their content map for the remainder of this year has no signs of slowing down.

ARC Raiders surpasses 4 million copies sold, continuing its impressive launch

ARC Raiders has managed to find all this success, despite launching shortly after the also very popular Battlefield 6, and fans are, of course, concerned about Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which launches this Friday. Fans have been having this discussion in no small part because the CEO of Embark Studios, Patrick Söderlund, was also the Vice President at Electronic Arts when Titanfall 2 launched, infamously between Battlefield and Call of Duty. This could have been a rehashing of history, but instead, ARC Raiders appears to be establishing itself quite well. Over the next few weeks, we will have to keep an eye on how the Call of Duty launch impacts it.

In Nexon’s press release sharing this news, they wrote: “We would like to express our sincere congratulations and gratitude to Embark Studios for the most successful global launch in Nexon’s history.” Please note that this has been translated from Korean, so it may not be exactly accurate. The statement continues, saying: “We are deeply impressed by the enthusiasm of the players' community, and we will strive to further enhance the excitement with the new map, ARC machines, weapons, quests, and other content plans that will be implemented… this month,” referring to the content updates planned for this month and next.

ARC Raiders is experiencing a rare occurrence, at least on Steam, where the concurrent player count has been steadily increasing since launch. Most games will have a huge peak the first weekend, and then slowly drop off from there. This is the usual, expected trajectory for most games. But according to SteamDB, ARC Raiders had an all-time peak player count this past weekend, weeks after its initial launch. It will be exciting to see how this game progresses, especially with new content on the way later this month.